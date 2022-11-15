KINKY BOOTS to Present Fan Celebration Sing-A-Long

Kinky Boots at Stage 42 will be hosting another fan sing-a-long event this Thursday, November 17th! The Fan Celebration Sing-A-Long tickets are $49 and can be purchased using this link. Kinky Boots is celebrating their fans before they pack up our boots at their last performance on November 20th.

Kinky Boots is playing now off-Broadway at Stage 42. It is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.