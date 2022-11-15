KINKY BOOTS to Present Fan Celebration Sing-A-Long
Kinky Boots is celebrating their fans before they pack up our boots at their last performance on November 20th.
Kinky Boots at Stage 42 will be hosting another fan sing-a-long event this Thursday, November 17th! The Fan Celebration Sing-A-Long tickets are $49 and can be purchased using this link. Kinky Boots is celebrating their fans before they pack up our boots at their last performance on November 20th.
Kinky Boots is playing now off-Broadway at Stage 42. It is the winner of every major best musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award. Kinky Boots originally opened on April 4, 2013 and enjoyed a successful six-year Broadway run, and continues being presented all over the world.
Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
Asi Wind's Inner Circle's limited engagement has been extended to February 26, 2023. The show plays at The Judson Theatre (243 Thompson Street) and opened on September 18 for a limited run, originally scheduled to end on January 1.
Photos: The Actors' Company Celebrates Opening Night of THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET
November 15, 2022
The Acting Company celebrated the openings of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet which opened Saturday and Sunday at New Victory Theater and will play over 27 engagements in 16 states. Opening night celebrations took place Saturday, November 12 at The Algonquin Hotel. Check out photos here!
Photo: INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE's Eric Bogosian Visits Chain Theatre's WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY
November 14, 2022
See a photo of TV's Interview with the Vampire's Eric Bogosian visiting the world premiere production of G.D. Kimble’s WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY, directed by Chain Managing Director Rick Hamilton.
World Premiere of Roundabout Underground's THE BANDAGED PLACE Opens Tomorrow
November 14, 2022
Roundabout Theatre Company will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Roundabout Underground with the world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal.
New York Irish Center to Kick Off the Holiday Season With NEW YORK CROONS FOR CHRISTMAS
November 14, 2022
The New York Irish Center will present its annual holiday concert, “New York Croons for Christmas,” on Friday December 9 at 7pm.