KATSURA SUNSHINE’S RAKUGO to Embark on US Tour This October

Direct from New York’s New World Stages, Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo is embarking on a special U.S. tour this October, bringing the 400-year-old Japanese art of comic storytelling to audiences across the country. Sunshine will perform in Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Denver, Seattle & Los Angeles beginning October 3 -13, 2025 then he will return to NYC for his monthly performance at New World Stages on Oct 18, 2025 at 8 PM.

This October, audiences across the U.S. will have the rare chance to experience Sunshine live and in person:

October 3 – Indianapolis – IF Theater

October 4 – Indianapolis – The Wit / Comedy Sports (1:00 PM & 7:00 PM)

October 7 – Minneapolis – Phoenix Theater

October 8 – Kansas City – Funny Bone Comedy Club

October 9 – Denver – Denver Comedy Underground

October 11 – Seattle – Bellevue College

October 13 – Los Angeles – Japan House

Rakugo features a single performer in kimono, armed with only a fan and hand towel, spinning hilarious and heartwarming tales passed down from Master to Apprentice. International sensation Katsura Sunshine is one of only two Westerners in history to be trained in this centuries-old tradition.

Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo celebrates the ancient tradition of rakugo, where a single performer, dressed in a kimono and equipped with only a fan and hand towel, delivers humorous monologues and timeless stories passed down from Master to Apprentice. From Tokyo to Toronto, the Edinburgh Fringe to the West End, and now in his seventh record-breaking year at New York's New World Stages, Sunshine has captivated audiences with his unique blend of tradition and contemporary humor. His social media clips have amassed millions of views, making him a global cultural ambassador for laughter.

KATSURA SUNSHINE was born in Toronto, Ontario, to parents of Slovenian origin. He studied Classics at the University of Toronto, specializing in Ancient Greek Theatre. In September 1995,