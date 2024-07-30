KAFKAESQUE! Comes to 154 Christopher Street in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Franz Kafka awoke one morning from uneasy dreams, he found himself transformed in his bed into a new musical comedy.

Kafkaesque!, a world premiere featuring book, music and lyrics by James Harvey(Prime Day, The Bald Faced Truth, The Crack in the Ceiling), will play October 18-November 15, 2024 at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre). The production is directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Hamilton national tour, Life of Pi; The New Group: All of Me) and produced by Patrick Trettenero and Staro Industries(Here Lies Love). Tickets are available now at Ovation Tix.

Franz Kafka may never have intended for his name to become an adjective, but nevertheless, Kafkaesque! celebrates his body of work by layering predicaments from his stories onto one contemporary American family. The result is horrifying bodily transformations, artistic eating disorders, and cancel culture run amok, all under the dark umbrella and relentless grind of late-stage capitalism. This hilarious and genre-bending musical was one of the hits of the 2023 New York Theater Festival.



The Czech-born German language writer Franz Kafka (1883-1924) is renowned for his surreal and existential works that explore themes of alienation and bureaucracy. His most notable novels include The Trial, a haunting story of a man trapped in a nightmarish legal system, and The Metamorphosis, which famously depicts a man who wakes up one morning transformed into a giant insect. A century after his death, Kafka’s writings continue to fascinate readers with their profound insights into the human condition.



Harvey will play Kafka, along with several other roles in the production. Additional casting and creative team will be announced in coming weeks.

Comments