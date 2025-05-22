Justin David Sullivan and More to Perform at BROADWAY SINGS ARIANA/GAGA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A starry lineup of Broadway talent make up the lineup for the next new installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, celebrating pop superstars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. A knockout roster of Broadway stars will sing the original arrangements of the two popstars’ repertoire this Saturday, accompanied by an 11-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations.



The full lineup for May 24 boasts Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), Eleri Ward (Gatsby), Holli’ Conway (Six), Eric Michael Krop(Godspell), Alyssa Fox (Wicked), Olivia Lux (All Stars 10), and Desi Oakley (Waitress).



The concert will give tribute to these Grammy and Billboard Award Winners, featuring original arrangements of hits like “Into You”, “Paparazzi”, “You and I”, and “No Tears Left to Cry”. The music is orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartesand music directed by Reagan Casteel (& Juliet).



Broadway Sings Ariana/Gaga, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), will celebrate the talent and success of these award-winning artists. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and Celine Dion. To view upcoming concerts, such as Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, Queen, and ABBA visit their website: broadwaysings.com.



For tickets to the show, visit broadwaysings.com. Performances are May 24 at 5pm and 8pm and June 29 at 4pm and 7pm. The Cutting Room is located at 44 E 32nd Street. Tickets are $35 - $65. All seating sections are first come, first served, but all patrons in the Premiere Suite are guaranteed a seat. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.

