Joshua Henry, Mykal Kilgore, and More Set to Perform at Little Island This Summer

Learn more about the lineup of events here!

Apr. 18, 2023  
Little Island, New York City's award-winning public park in Hudson River Park by W. 13th Street, announced its 2023 line-up of free summer events. Since opening May 21, 2021 Little Island has welcomed over 3 million visitors and hosted over 572 free performances.

This third summer will feature free performances from an extraordinary group of artists for intimate performances in The Glade including Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins, SNL Cast Member James Austin Johnson, Grammy Award winner Joshua Henry, Grammy Award winner J Hoard, Grammy Award nominee Tessa Lark, Emmy Award nominee Shaina Taub, Tony Award nominee Daniel J Watts, Lortel Award winner Kuhoo Verma, Broadway favorites Amber Iman, Aisha Jackson, Mykal Kilgore, John Manzari, Grace McLean, Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano: Broadway en Spanglish, tap dancer Luke Hickey, jazz artists Darmon Meader, Philippe Lemm Trio, Zac Zinger Trio; songwriter and musician J Hoard, Sufi music ensemble Falsa, keyboardist Takahiro Izumikawa, jazz singer Stella K. Cole, comedians Jo Firestone, Morgan Jay, Alicia Keys' She Is The Music, Fools Circle Comedy - Hosted by Teklai, Make Music New York featuring Billy Martin and more. The Play Ground will also play host to drag bingo, DJs, dance parties and more with Linda Loves Bingo, Orquesta Broadway Sanctuario featuring Okai Musik and DJ Sabine, Blaizin S.N.O.B. (Sunday Night On Broadway) and Vinyl Nights.

Little Island will once again host Creative Breaks, free artmaking activities (dance, music and visual art), for all ages, every Wednesday through Saturday beginning Wednesday, June 7 through Saturday, September 2. Our Creative breaks are led by our Little Island teaching artists or one of our guest partners which include The Center for Fiction, The Free Black Women's Library, Greenwich House Music School, Hudson River Park, Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Art (MoCADA), Oye Group and New Victory.

This season will also include the return of Teen Night on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. For the past two summers Little Island opened up The Glade on Friday evenings for programming designed specifically for the teen community. Teen Night will run from Friday, June 16 through Friday, August 25 with a mix of events from performances to social mixers, workshops and a Kiki lounge all created by and for teens.

Our food and beverage partner Union Square Events also returns with an expanded menu of grab and go items to enhance your park and performance experience. Click here to view our menu.

For a full schedule of Free Events visit https://littleisland.org/events/. No tickets or timed entry reservations are required to attend any events.

Health and Safety Protocols

Little Island is an outdoor park and does not have any masking or vaccination requirements. You are welcome to wear a mask if that makes you feel more comfortable. We ask that if you have received a positive Covid-19 diagnosis or are feeling any symptoms of Covid-19, please stay home.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Little Island is a public park, and all performances are relaxed. You are welcome to come and go as best suits your needs.

Assistive Listening Devices are available for all performances in The Glade and The Play Ground just ask a member of our park staff.

Little Island will once again partner with Body Language Productions to offer American Sign Language interpretation for the following performances: J Hoard on Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. For more information, please visit https://littleisland.org/accessibility/.



