Josh Glanc's FAMILY MAN Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Josh Glanc's Family Man opens tonight as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 International Fringe Encore Comedy Series!

The show runs Off-Broadway through December 15. Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 9pm, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 5pm.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $31 - $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis.

Josh Glanc is back with a brand-new show. Fresh from sold-out runs at the Soho Theatre, the Edinburgh Fringe, Just For Laughs London and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Don't miss it. Or do. I don't really mind. I'm just the guy who writes his copy. In fact, he doesn't even pay me. You know what. Screw him. I'm going to write whatever I want. Lalablahabal yimmsdfi yimmo yoooo. Bing Bong Baaahh. https://joshglanc.com

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals for a roundup of the best Fringe comics this season has to offer! Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

Photo credit: Marcelle Bradbeer.

Comments