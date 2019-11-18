John Rochette Will Play Tommy DeVito in JERSEY BOYS Beginning Tonight

The producers of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical Jersey Boys announced that John Rochette will play the role of Tommy DeVito beginning tonight, Monday, November 18, at New York City's New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Stage 1. John has previously appeared in the Jersey Boys ensemble on Broadway, on tour and at New World Stages.

John Rochette stars alongside Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The production also includes Dianna Barger, Tristen Buettel, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, Nathan Lee Scherich, Drew Serkes.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

Jersey Boys opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. Winning awards all over the world, Jersey Boys has been seen by over 26 million people.

The design and production team includes Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (Lighting Design), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Steve Rankin (Fight Director), Richard Hester (Production Supervisor), John Miller (Music Coordinator), Tara Rubin Casting / Lindsay Levine, C.S.A.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, Tommy Mottola.





