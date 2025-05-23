John Galsworthy's THE FIRST AND THE LAST to be Presented at The American Theatre Of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre of Actors is set to present "The First and the Last," a drama by Nobel Prize-winning author John Galsworthy. The production will run from June 11 to June 15, 2025, at the Beckmann Theatre.

Based on Galsworthy's 1917 short story of the same name, "The First and the Last" delves into a world of moral dilemmas and familial loyalty. The esteemed London King's Counsel lawyer, Keith Darrant, finds his meticulously built life and respected reputation jeopardized when his younger brother, Larry, arrives with a shocking confession. Larry, deeply in love with a young Polish woman named Wanda, was forced to act in self-defense when Wanda's estranged, violent husband unexpectedly appeared. The subsequent struggle resulted in the husband's death, and the couple discreetly disposed of the body. With the murder making headlines and his professional standing at risk, Keith is faced with the agonizing decision of how to help his brother without destroying his own career and family name.

The production features a talented cast including Jonathan Beebe, Clay von Carlowitz, Ovid Radbauer, and Natasha Sahs, under the direction of John DeBenedetto.

