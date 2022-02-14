Joe Iconis, Sara Neimietz & More to Star in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE

The Town Hall will present Broadway By The Year: The New Wave on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will launch Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Broadway by the Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons and songs. This year's concerts will celebrate the music, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of various themes, the first being the groundbreaking work of a fresh, new crop of writers, and the defining elements of our new, contemporary Broadway.

In the first concert of their 21st season, Broadway by the Year will celebrate the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez (The Book of Mormon), Lopez with Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison (The Drowsy Chaperone), and so much more.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: The New Wave includes: Vivian Reed (Bubbling Brown Sugar), Joe Iconis and Family (Be More Chill), Sara Neimietz (13 The Musical), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset) and Gunhild Carling (The Wonder Woman of Jazz). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

Joe Iconis' musical Be More Chill was catapulted to Broadway though social media and a passionate fan base, while Vivian Reed will represent the emergence of African American music on Broadway during the last 25 years. Sara Neimietz will represent the new generation of Broadway, singing the work of Jason Robert Brown and other groundbreaking composers, while Danny Gardner will lead the Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe in a celebration of today's imaginative choreography. Gunhild Carling will provide a wonderfully entertaining representation of the "John Doyle Movement" that had actors becoming the orchestra, playing instruments as well as singing and acting.

"The first concert of this special season will, among many other things, highlight the great Broadway songs from the "new wave" of Broadway composers," said Scott Siegel. "Our show, on March 21, will be a true master class in contemporary musical theater, and we look forward to this special show with a supremely talented cast of singers and performers."

"Broadway By The Year has been a part of The Town Hall producing season for over 2 decades and we are excited about this year's concerts taking a new perspective and approach," said The Town Hall's Artistic Director Melay Araya. "We know our audience is in for a big treat."

Tickets for Broadway By The Year are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.

Among the many other stars who may be performing in Broadway By The Year this season include: Marc Kudisch (The Girl From the North Country), Bill Irwin (Tony® Award Winner, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf), Emily Skinner (Side Show), Stephanie J. Block (Tony® Award Winner, The Cher Show), Sebastian Arcelus (House of Cards), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kerry O'Malley (Into The Woods), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, Or Change), Christiane Noll (Dear Evan Hansen), Julia Murney (Wicked), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Patti Murin (Frozen), Karen Ziemba (Chicago), Ethan Slater (Sponge Bob Squarepants The Musical), Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Noah Racey (Curtains), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island).