Jessica Jennings Named New Executive Director on Eve Of 50th Anniversary at American Theatre Of Actors

The American Theatre of Actors has announced the appointment of Jessica Jennings as its new Executive Director. This announcement comes as the venerable institution approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026. James Jennings, the theatre's esteemed founder, will continue in his role as Artistic Director.

"I'm thrilled to continue the tradition started by my father in 1976 and now to bring the theatre forward into the next generation of the 21st century," said Jessica Jennings, a multifaceted theatre artist with a distinguished career as a director, actor, dancer, and producer.

James Jennings, a celebrated figure in independent theatre renowned for directing the complete Shakespearean canon and his work with legends like Elia Kazan, Lee Strasberg, and Harold Clurman, expressed his pride: "I've watched Jessica go from that little girl looking over my shoulder to a celebrated director/actor/dancer and producer. Her plans and ideas are already bringing a new dimension to all three theatres in the ATA complex."

Jay Michaels, ATA's longtime press representative, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The Jennings family has truly placed itself as a prominent arts family in the indie arts scene of New York! Jessica's vision is a dynamic force for the ATA's future."

Jessica Jennings brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She holds a BFA in Dance from the University of the Arts and a certificate from the Martha Graham School of Dance, where she was a Van Lier Scholarship recipient. Her dance career includes performances at the Philadelphia Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe, and the Etruscan Riviera Festival, as well as collaborations with renowned choreographers and companies. Notably, she danced in Cinderella with the Fort Worth Ballet at City Center and served as a dancer and dance stand-in for Bryce Dallas Howard in M. Night Shyamalan's film, The Village, where she also assisted in teaching period dances to the cast.

As a director, Ms. Jennings has garnered accolades, including audience-vote awards for her productions at the John Chatterton Festival and Testo-Genius, the Jean Dalrymple Award for A Midsummer Night's Dream at ATA, and a Princess Grace Award nomination for Romeo & Juliet.

Her acting credits are equally impressive, ranging from childhood appearances in commercials to lauded performances on the ATA stage, including Ophelia in Hamlet, Katherine in Taming of the Shrew, and Lady Macbeth. She has also performed in numerous Shakespearean productions and Off-Broadway shows.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Ms. Jennings possesses significant business acumen gained from managing multi-million-dollar retail locations and her experience in development at the Spanish Repertory Theatre (Repertorio Español). As the founding Board President of Ripple Effect Artists, a social-justice theatre, she honed her skills in theatre management and development, co-producing Off-Broadway shows and SAG short films. In 2021, she established Alchemy Theatrical Consulting, assisting indie theatre clients with various aspects of production and management. She has since returned to the American Theatre of Actors, contributing to rebranding, archiving, marketing, and business development.

American Theatre of Actors

Founded in 1976, the American Theatre of Actors is a vital repertory theatre company dedicated to fostering new talent in playwriting, directing, and acting. Over its history, ATA has presented over 1000 new works and provided a platform for more than 11,000 actors, including notable names such as Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, and Edie Falco.As the American Theatre of Actors looks towards its next 50 years, the appointment of Jessica Jennings as Executive Director signals a dynamic new chapter for this influential institution.

