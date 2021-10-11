Jesse J. Sanchez's SUENOS: OUR AMERICAN MUSICAL Receives New York Theatre Barn Residency

New York Theatre Barn recently hosted a developmental residency of the new musical Sueños: Our American Musical in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The anti-racist, non-profit organization has served as a home for original culture shifting musicals during incubation since 2007.

With book, music and lyrics by Mexican-American writer Jesse J. Sanchez, Sueños: Our American Musical tells the untold story of three generations of a Mexican-American family and their pursuit of the American Dream. This original musical celebrates Latinx people and cultures, and weaves their stories into the fabric of the American Musical Theatre. Featuring a predominately all-Latinx cast, there has never been beena musical like this -- until now. The show has additional music and orchestrations by Jeff Chambers.

The residency was directed and choreographed by Maria Torres (Swing, On Your Feet, In the Heights, Enchanted), with music direction by Nevada Lozano (Ramona). Produced in association with Nicole LaFountaine (Straighten Your Crown Productions), Jim Kierstead (Kierstead Productions, Broadway United), Kyle Beckley (Full Out Creative), and Maria Torres Productions, the residency was also supported in part by the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals - a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (www.namt.org).

The cast included Míchel Castillo, Mariela Dorado, Nicole Fava, Christian Galvins, Adriel García, Joriah Kwamé, Bianca Medina, Bryan Menjivar, Josephine Phoenix, Nathalia Raigosa, Danelle Rivera, and Amanda Robles. Additional creative team members included associate director/choreographer Héctor Flores Jr., lighting designer Zach Pizza, percussionist Renato Thoms, stage manager Molly Conklin, casting associate Pauls Macs, and assistant to the writer Kimberly Lara.

Under the direction of Joe Barros (Artistic Director), Kate Trammell (Managing Director), and Jen Sandler (Associate Artistic Director), New York Theatre Barn incubates original musicals and believes that there is no formula for musical theatre, except authenticity. The support of NYTB means investment in process. Over the past year, the company presented 96 original musicals, lifting up the work of over 180 writers, while making space for over 600 artists. The company recently launched Theatre Barn Records - a new imprint of Broadway Records and dedicated to new musicals in development, and a new podcast from Broadway Podcast Network called The Musicals of Tomorrow. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.