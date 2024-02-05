Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway

STILL begins previews on April 13, for a limited engagement through May 18, 2024, at DR2 Theatre.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway
Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway

Colt Coeur announced the New York premiere of STILL by Lia Romeo, beginning this Spring. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award), STILL begins previews on April 13, for a limited engagement through May 18, 2024, at DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street). The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 18. 

Following a successful run at the Dorset Theatre Festival in 2023, Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly will be reprising their acclaimed roles as Helen and Mark in this new play for anyone who’s ever wondered “what if?”

Lia Romeo has written a play that I feel I’ve waited for my whole life. What an honor!,” said  Tony Award nominee Jayne Atkinson.

"This play is funny, moving, thought provoking, and endlessly surprising and as an actor and for an audience that's an exciting combination of elements,” said Emmy Award nominee Tim Daly.


Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled... but Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited and an avocado goes flying in Lia Romeo's whirlwind New York premiere comedy about getting older, political divisions, and roads not taken.

“I wrote STILL because I was struggling with some big questions... what to do when you love someone, but you hate some of the things they believe... and what to do when there's someone you can't be with but you also can't manage to forget. I thought writing about these questions might lead me to answers. It didn't. But it did show me that they're questions that also resonate with a lot of other people,” said Playwright Lia Romeo. “I'm so excited that Colt Coeur is bringing this beautiful production to New York. Tim and Jayne bring so much sympathy to these characters... it's impossible not to love them, even when they're doing and saying terrible things to one another.”

STILL features scenic design by Alexander Woodward; costume design by Barbara A. Bell; lighting design by Reza Behjat; sound design by Hidenori Nakajo; and production stage manager Caren Celine Morris.

STILL begins previews on April 13 and runs to May 18, 2024 with an official press opening on April 18 at DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street), just off Union Square. After Opening, the performance schedule is Tuesdays-Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 8pm, and Wednesday matinees at 1pm. Running time is approximately 75 minutes. 

Tickets begin at $26 and are on sale now at  Click Here and 212-239-6200. Ten $10 tickets will be available for each performance in April while supplies last. Student and Artist Tickets available for a discount in-person at the box office only with valid ID.




