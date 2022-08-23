Jay Armstrong Johnson to Present Annual HOCUS POCUS Spoof at Sony Hall This October

Dress up and get spooky for Broadway's biggest Halloween event of the year! I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, returns LIVE at New York City's Sony Hall (235 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

In the search to find beauty, youth and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York. The show begins at 8 pm Eastern (doors open at 7:30 pm) and is followed by a blowout dance party. Embrace the evening by joining in with your favorite Halloween garb and enter their costume contest to win prizes.

I Put a Spell on You: ALIVE at Sony Hall is presented by Kampfire Films and Jay Armstrong Johnson and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale today at broadwaycares.org/spell.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Expect larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Broadway stars joining their adventure will be announced soon.

Every ticket purchased will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Sponsorship and VIP packages are available. Visit broadwaycares.org/spell for information.

All attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

I Put a Spell on You is produced by Katie Rosin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and DW. The production is written by Johnson and directed by Ahmad Simmons, who will also be lead choreographer for the show. The music director is Will Van Dyke. The creative team includes costume design and art direction by DW, multimedia produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, technical direction by Mido Francios, makeup led by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger and set decoration by Michael Lee Scott, with more incredible artists joining every day.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.