Jason Gotay, and the World Premiere of GOOD ENEMY Upcoming at the Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible Inc. has announced additional live events from Audible Theater at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

For three nights only, from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, join stage and screen performer Jason Gotay ("Gossip Girl," Evita) as he brings his breathtaking vocals and gift of storytelling to the Minetta Lane Theatre in a musical narrative about the indelible role that women have played in his life. With soulful interpretations of Musical Theater and pop favorites, the Bring it On: The Musical actor pays tribute to his mother, lifelong friends, and his favorite leading ladies of Broadway in this magical, three-night celebration of powerful, unforgettable songs, gently sprinkled with heartfelt stories from his past. Jason's performance will be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released to a global audience as an Audible Original.

Audible has also announced the world premiere of Good Enemy, a new play written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu, directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew and featuring Obie Award winner Francis Jue.

Good Enemy will begin performances on Tuesday, October 25 with an official opening on Sunday, November 6. The limited engagement will run for five weeks only, through Sunday, November 27. The production will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Additional casting for Good Enemy will be announced at a later date.

A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age, Tik Tok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections...affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.

Good Enemy features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House. Merrick AB Williams is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton. Additional production team information will be announced at a later date.

Audible is also pleased to announce their 4th cohort of playwrights selected to for Audible's Emerging Playwrights Fund, a dedicated $5M fund that enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary storytelling. The selected playwrights are Waleed Akhtar (he/him), Banna Desta (she/her), Tyler English-Beckwith (she/her), Oli Isaac (they/them) and Tara Moses (she/her).

Tickets for Jason Gotay are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

Tickets for Good Enemy will go on sale on Thursday, September 8 at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane.

While strongly encouraged, masks are no longer required for patrons at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

made his Broadway debut in the original company of Bring It On: The Musical written by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green, nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical. Other Broadway and New York credits include Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, Che in New York City Center's acclaimed revival of Evita, Irving Berlin's Call Me Madam, and Transport Group's Renascence written by Carmel Dean and Dick Scanlon. He has appeared in the world premieres of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Freaky Friday, and A Bronx Tale, as well as NBC's Peter Pan Live! He most recently starred in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, and has performed solo acts at Green Room 42, Le Poisson Rouge, and Tavern on the Green.

YILONG LIU

(Playwright, Good Enemy) is a Lambda Literary Award-winning playwright based in New York. He is a 2022-2023 playwright in The Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program at The Juilliard School, a Core Writer at Playwrights' Center, and has developed work with Ojai Playwrights Conference, EST/Youngblood, Kennedy Center, Space on Ryder Farm, among others. Plays include The Book of Mountains and Seas (Lambda Literary Award for Drama, Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award), June is The First Fall (Yangtze Rep, Kennedy Center's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award), Joker (Po'okela Award, Kumu Kahua Theatre), PrEP Play, or Blue Parachute (NCTC), and Good Enemy (Audible). Yilong grew up in China and received his MFA from University of Hawai'i.

(Director, Good Enemy). His New York credits include The Public Theater (Oedipus el Rey, Durango, Ameriville, Low), Playwrights Horizons (A Cool Dip in the Barren Saharan Crick), New York Theatre Workshop (The Architecture of Loss), Rattlestick (Draw the Circle), Playwrights Realm (My Mañana Comes), Ensemble Studio Theatre (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?), National Asian American Theatre Company (The House of Bernarda Alba) and Ma Yi Theatre Company (Last of the Suns). His regional production credits include Humana Festival, Mark Taper Forum, Goodman Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre, South Coast Rep, Berkeley Rep, Long Wharf, Huntington Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Theatre, Denver Theater Center, Kennedy Center, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Seattle Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, Portland Center Stage, Playmakers Rep, Boise Contemporary Theatre, Cornerstone Theatre Company, Round House Theatre, Geva Theater Center, Northlight Theatre, East West Players, Empty Space, Curious Theatre, Theatre at Boston Court, Pillsbury Theatre, Gala Hispanic Theatre, Mosaic Theatre, Singapore Repertory Theatre, amongst others. His opera credits include the world premieres of Osvaldo Golijov's and David Henry Hwang's Ainadamar (co-production with Tanglewood Music Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Los Angeles Philharmonic) and Rob Zuidam's Rage D'Amors (Tanglewood). He is a recipient of the OBIE Award and a DramaLogue for Direction. An alumnus of New Dramatists, he is the artistic director of Victory Gardens Theatre in Chicago.

(Actor, Good Enemy). Broadway: Pacific Overtures, Thoroughly Modern Millie, M. Butterfly. Recent Off-Broadway: Twilight: Los Angeles 1992, Soft Power (Outer Critics Circle Award), Cambodian Rock Band (Lucille Lortel Award), Wild Goose Dreams (Obie Award). Regional: The Language Archive (Bay Area Critics Circle Award), King of the Yees (Bay Area Critics Circle Award), Tiger Style!. TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Hightown," "Law & Order: SVU," Joyful Noise, and upcoming White Noise and Our Son.

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, The Half-Life of Marie Curie with Kate Mulgrew, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Billy Crystal's Have A Nice Day with Annette Bening and Kevin Kline, the revival of Aasif Mandvi's Sakina's Restaurant, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 40 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 700,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.