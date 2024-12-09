JanArtsNYC Returns This January With Performances and Gatherings

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the full slate of programming for JanArtsNYC, the annual collection of world-class public performances and innovative industry gatherings taking place throughout the month of January at various NYC venues.
For 12 years, JanArtsNYC has helped position January as "Performing Arts Month" in NYC, where the world's best come annually to premiere the newest works in theater, dance, opera, music and performance. Kicking off on January 4, 2025, with the opening night of the Under the Radar Festival, JanArtsNYC once again centers around the APAP|NYC Conference and leverages the global audience drawn to NYC every year to shine a spotlight on this city's performing arts community. To join the conversation, please follow the #JanArtsNYC hashtag on social media.
"We are so proud to once again present JanArtsNYC, a collection of best-in-class live performance events taking place this January throughout our beloved city," said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner, Pat Swinney Kaufman. "For 12 years, JanArtsNYC has helped position January as "Performing Arts Month" in NYC, where the world's best come annually to premiere a vast unfolding of the newest works in theater, dance, opera, music and performance, centered around the annual APAP|NYC Conference."
Together with event partners, MOME welcomes back to NYC the more than 45,000 performing arts leaders, artists and enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in and enjoy the following events (listed in chronological order):
- Under the Radar Festival, January 4-19 – The United States' premier festival of experimental theater and performance art, UTR has been reimagined in its 20th annual season as a city-wide celebration that speaks to the current moment.
- Out-Front! Festival, January 7-13 – A high-visibility platform for radical choreographers and performing artists whose rigorous, playful, and fabulously outrageous creative practices speak to our community in new, unexpected, and beautiful ways, centering on LGBTQ+ and feminist emerging voices.
- Jazz at Lincoln Center's Jazz Congress and Unity Festival, January 8-11 – Experience the pinnacle of jazz culture at these two events, blending intellectual discourse and vibrant performances, geared to expanding the audience for jazz.
- Live Artery|New York Live Arts, January 8-18 – The dynamic festival features new and recent works by resident commissioned artists and curated guests while Live Artery provides a space for artists to network and share their work with presenters from around the world.
- NYC Winter Jazzfest, January 9-15 – Celebrating 21 years, NYC Winter Jazzfest is proud to continue highlighting artists deserving greater attention while nurturing an audience for Black American Music, and amplifying artists' messages of justice, wellness and progressive change on and off stage.
- PhysFestNYC, January 9-19 – A community-led festival that celebrates, enriches, and envisions the field of physical theater with over 50 unique events, including nightly performances, work-in-progress shares, diverse workshop offerings, panel discussions, and dance parties.
- PROTOTYPE: Opera | Theatre | Now, January 9-19 – A co-production of Beth Morrison Projects and HERE, two trailblazers in the creation and presentation of multi-disciplinary opera-theatre and music-theatre works, this pioneering festival is the only one of its kind in NYC and a model emulated around the country.
- Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival, January 9-13 – Gather round the Guggenheim with Works & Process and celebrate NYC's extraordinary club, street, and social dance traditions.
- APAP|NYC Conference, January 10-14 – The world's premier gathering of the performing arts presenting, booking, and touring industry and the annual members conference of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. Called by the Wall Street Journal "the spawning ground for the world-wide music and performing arts industries," the APAP conference has been the gravitational hub for the JanArtsNYC festivals and convenings for decades. In 2025, more than 3000 conference attendees—artists, agents, presenters, producers, venue operators, funders, and arts administrators—will convene for community, commerce, learning, and discovery, as well as the networking, inspiration, and opportunities that drive the live performing arts forward.
- globalFEST Annual Wavelengths Concert, January 10 – An annual gathering of a wide array of arts professionals including arts organizations, artists, venues, agents, managers, media, funders, activists, and others that are part of the global music community.
- globalFEST, January 12 – The annual festival, which has been promoting the world's greatest musical traditions for over 20 years, features an eclectic array of musical discoveries from today's hottest international sounds to styles born and bred in the U.S.
- International Society for the Performing Arts' (ISPA) 2025 New York Congress, January 14-16 – Welcoming 500 arts leaders from 50 regions to address leadership under Leading with Creativity.
- National Sawdust, January 14-16 – In its intimate venue equipped with a state-of-the-art spatial sound system, National Sawdust connects audiences to the performing arts' powers to inspire deep thinking, joy, and uphold human dignity.
Comments
To post a comment, you must register
and login
.