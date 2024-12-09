JanArtsNYC Returns This January With Performances and Gatherings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the full slate of programming for JanArtsNYC, the annual collection of world-class public performances and innovative industry gatherings taking place throughout the month of January at various NYC venues.

For 12 years, JanArtsNYC has helped position January as "Performing Arts Month" in NYC, where the world's best come annually to premiere the newest works in theater, dance, opera, music and performance. Kicking off on January 4, 2025, with the opening night of the Under the Radar Festival, JanArtsNYC once again centers around the APAP|NYC Conference and leverages the global audience drawn to NYC every year to shine a spotlight on this city's performing arts community. To join the conversation, please follow the #JanArtsNYC hashtag on social media.

"We are so proud to once again present JanArtsNYC, a collection of best-in-class live performance events taking place this January throughout our beloved city," said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner, Pat Swinney Kaufman. "For 12 years, JanArtsNYC has helped position January as "Performing Arts Month" in NYC, where the world's best come annually to premiere a vast unfolding of the newest works in theater, dance, opera, music and performance, centered around the annual APAP|NYC Conference."

Together with event partners, MOME welcomes back to NYC the more than 45,000 performing arts leaders, artists and enthusiasts from across the globe to participate in and enjoy the following events (listed in chronological order):

