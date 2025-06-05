Jamie Allan's AMAZE Magic Show is Coming to New World Stages This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The magic show, Amaze, will make its New York debut at New World Stages with a limited engagement beginning with previews beginning on July 20 and opening night set for August 13. It will play through November 2.

Combining state-of-the-art technology with timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven magic show that puts the wonder directly into the hands of the audience and makes them feel part of the magic.

Jamie Allan, star, co-creator and executive producer, said, “Amaze is a deeply emotional show for me to deliver and is so very personal. It is incredibly rewarding to see the magic and my true story connect so deeply with people. Amaze is a show about a child who dreams of being a magician, and a huge part of that dream for me was to appear in my own show. In many ways, part of my story will be lived out on stage every night. We’ve had huge success in London, and I can’t wait for New York audiences to join me for this turbo-charged version of Amaze.”

Known around the world as an innovative and ground-breaking high-tech magician, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his innovative approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, laser beams, 3D video mapping, and interactive social media to engage and amaze spectators.

The creative team is comprised of featured artist Natalia Love; co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond; director Jonathan Goodwin; Richard Young (Illusion Director) and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross; executive producer is Steve Sterling; creative consultant is Harry De Cruz; senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Damaris Eddy is the Technical Stage Manager, Ryan Borshuk is the Sound Designer, Lee Widerick is Production Manager, Glenn Strachan is Assistant Production Manager; Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager; Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions; Graphic Design & Photography is by Ingenious Design UK and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin and Willie Kennedy.

Comments