James Cusati-Moyer and Madeline Brewer Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Production of BACK

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the addition of Tony Nominee, James Cusati-Moyer (Slave Play, Netflix's Inventing Anna), to the cast of Back alongside Emmy Nominee, Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black).

Back, a new play by Matt Webster, will be presented as part of ATC's One Night Only Series directed by Chad Austin in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row as on May 2nd, 2023 at 7:00pm. Stage directions will be read by Katie Sexton (The Play that Goes Wrong).

A lot can happen in one night! That's the motto of Abingdon's One Night Only Series, a series which strives to create a once in a lifetime theatrical experience. Each event is a chance for us to orchestrate the magic that happens when artists come together to create. Voices young and old, unique and never repeated, a chance to revisit classics and hear a new voice for the first time.

What if you could buy a second chance at life? Set in a world where time travel is not only possible, but readily available, Back follows the 10 year relationship of Leah and Derek. Despite their undeniable chemistry and inherent trust, their journey toward love is filled with heartache and mistakes. Over half a lifetime, their assumptions, resentments, and stifled dreams have kept them in a tortured romantic cycle. It's a shame they can't go back in time, do it all over, and build a life without regrets...but what if they could?

James Cusati-Moyer Broadway: Slave Play (Tony Nomination Best Featured Actor in a Play), Six Degrees of Separation. Off-Broadway: Slave Play (New York Theatre Workshop), Nijinsky in World Premiere of Fire and Air by Terrence McNally (Classic Stage Company); The Devil in The Soldier's Tale (Carnegie Hall). Regional: Yale Repertory Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival. Film: Black Adam (DC Comics), False Positive (A24) Television: "Inventing Anna," "The Calling," "Evil," "Prodigal Son," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Path," "Red Oaks," "Blue Bloods," "Time After Time." Training: MFA, Yale School of Drama.

Abingdon Theatre Company is continuing to work towards their goal of making theatre accessible for all and will be offering $30 tickets for Back in honor of their 30th anniversary season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

This evening is brought to you by the support of Denise Dickens, Michael Fiore, Judy Greenblatt, Brian Greer, Pam Paul, and Marsha Seeman.