Irish Repertory Theatre to Present NEW WORKS SUMMER FESTIVAL in June

Irish Repertory Theatre will present the inaugural New Works Summer Festival, featuring five readings over five days and spotlighting the work of LGBTQ+ artists. The Festival will run Tuesday June 20-Saturday June 24, 2023 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd St).

The New Works Summer Festival is part of Irish Repertory Theatre’s New Play Development program, which includes table reads, staged readings, workshops and commissions from voices that fulfill Irish Rep’s mission and tell stories of Irish and Irish-American people of all races, genders, abilities, and orientations. The program will provide opportunities for playwrights to further develop their work and enable Irish Rep to discover new plays and musicals for future production.

The 2023 New Works Summer Festival will include plays by Karen Cogan, John King, Phillip McMahon, Ciara Elizabeth Smyth and May Treuhaft-Ali. The readings will be directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey and Colm Summers. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Each reading will begin at 7pm, and the Saturday June 24 reading will be preceded by an onsite happy hour beginning at 5:30pm. All readings are free to attend with advance registration required. Registration is now open to Irish Rep members at Click Here and will open to the public on May 25.

The schedule is as follows:

TUESDAY JUNE 20

Irishtown

by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth

It's a week before the opening of a new Irish play on Broadway and in the rehearsal room, the cast are panicking. The writer’s previous play was a smash hit, a drama set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. She’s been commissioned off the back of it and the producers expect another instant classic. Except her new play is about sexual harassment and talking seagulls. The cast are worried the script is dated, too weird and nowhere near Irish enough for American audiences. When the writer comes into the rehearsal room to watch a run, an argument erupts and the fate of the script hangs in the balance. Not wanting to blow their shot on Broadway, the cast feel it is now their duty to devise an "Irish Play." Irishtown is a biting satire about theatre, consent and what it means to be Irish.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 21

ERIS

by John King

Seán is feeling wronged because his boyfriend Tim has been excluded from a family wedding back home in Ireland. What does it matter that they've just broken up? The problem for his family is that Tim is femme, fabulous and worst of all, English. Spurred on by righteous anger, Seán is determined to do something about it. As Greek myths, hook-up apps, and the musical stylings of Sinéad O'Connor collide, Seán grapples with what it means to be a disruptive force for those closest to you.

THURSDAY JUNE 22

Drip Feed

by Karen Cogan

Dancing on tables and 3am breakfast rolls. But what if you wake up hungover and broken on the wrong person’s doorstep, realize you’ve got it wrong, all wrong, and it might just be too late? Drip Feed is a fast, infectious, dark comedy about the messiness of being a young(ish), queer woman in Ireland. Shortlisted for Soho Theatre’s Verity Bargate Award, this new play from the Stewart Parker Trust Award winner had successful runs at Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

FRIDAY JUNE 23

Motherland

by May Treuhaft-Ali

Shavon and Samaya meet at a Women of Color Maternity Group in Chicago and devise a plan to raise their children in rural Ireland. Their hopes of starting a new life are complicated when they discover that the land itself is haunted by a history that is not unlike their own.

SATURDAY JUNE 24

Once Before I Go

by Phillip McMahon

Told against the backdrop of Dublin's burgeoning gay rights movement of the 1980s and 1990s and the contemporary LGBTQ+ community of today, Once Before I Go charts the close friendship of Lynn, Daithí, and the luminous Bernard, and sits on the exhilarating edge between comedy, tragedy and melodrama. Exploring the fragile yet resilient bonds of Irish queer lives across three decades in Dublin, London and Paris, the play steps between the early days of the AIDS crisis and today's LGBTQ+ community, living in an era of marriage equality, gender self-determination, and untransmittable HIV. At once political, joyous and heart-breaking, Once Before I Go honours the fabulous people we lost along the way, and celebrates those who fight on. Once Before I Go premiered at Dublin's Gate Theatre in October 2021.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 33rd season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for “Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama,” an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for “Outstanding Body of Work,” Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep’s theatre located in the heart of New York’s Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep’s engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

IrishRep.org