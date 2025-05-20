Irish Rep to Present THE WEIR and the NY Premiere of THE HONEY TRAP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre will present two productions for their Summer/Fall 2025 Season, The Weir and The Honey Trap, presented in Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage.



This summer Irish Rep will present The Weir by Conor McPherson (The Seafarer), directed by Ciarán O’Reilly (Becket Briefs), beginning previews July 9, 2025, with an opening night set for July 17, for a limited run through August 31, 2025. Fall 2025 will bring the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann (Friends Like These). Directed by Matt Torney (The White Chip), previews begin September 17, 2025, with an opening night set for September 28, for a limited run through November 9, 2025.



THE WEIR

By Conor McPherson

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly

Previews Begin July 9, 2025

Opening Night set for July 17, 2025

Limited Run through August 31, 2025



In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie finds herself drawn into an evening of ghost stories shared by the local bachelors who gather there to drink. With the wind howling outside and a hint of tension in the air, what begins as playful blarney soon drifts into the supernatural realm when Valerie shares her own haunting tale.



A longtime Irish Rep favorite, this marks the company’s fourth staging of The Weir, following acclaimed runs in 2013 and 2015, and a 2020 digital adaptation.



The cast of The Weir will include Dan Butler (Another Shot) as Jack, Johnny Hopkins (The Home Place) as Brendan, John Keating (Molly Sweeney) as Jim, Sean Gormley (Kingfishers Catch Fire) as Finbar, and Sarah Street (Beckett Briefs) as Valerie.



The Weir will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (Beckett Briefs), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Beckett Briefs), costume design by Leon Dobkowski (The Dead, 1904), sound design by Drew Levy (Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole), and properties by Deirdre Brennan (The Dead, 1904). Jeff Davolt (Beckett Briefs) will serve as Production Stage Manager, and Shanna Allison (Beckett Briefs) will be the Assistant Stage Manager.



The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday July 9, and no public performance on Thursday July 17. The performance on Sunday July 13 will be 2pm.



Tickets to The Weir begin at $55 and are available for Irish Rep members now. Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 27 and will be available at IrishRep.org. $25 tickets will be available to patrons under 40 years of age via Irish Rep’s GreenSeats membership.





The New York Premiere of

THE HONEY TRAP

By Leo McGann

Directed by Matt Torney

Previews Begin September 17, 2025

Opening Night Set for September 28, 2025

Limited Run through November 9, 2025



Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The Honey Trap was first presented as a staged reading at Irish Rep in 2024 as part of the New Works Fall Festival. Its world premiere was in 2023 with Solas Nua.



The full cast and creative team for The Honey Trap will be announced at a later date.



The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will no 2pm performance on Wednesday September 17, and no public performance on Sunday September 28.



