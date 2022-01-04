Irish Rep Announces Winter 2022 Season

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today two productions, two special one-night-only performances and one streaming event for their upcoming winter 2022 season.

After a pause due to the shutdown and a digital production in summer 2020, Irish Rep will present A Touch of the Poet by Eugene O'Neill and directed by Ciarán O'Reilly. A Touch of the Poet will run February 26-April 17, 2022 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for March 8, 2022. The World Premiere of Made by God, by Ciara Ní Chuírc and directed by Olivia Songer, will run February 11-March 20, 2022 on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage, with an opening night set for February 17, 2022.

A Girl is A Half-formed Thing by Eimear McBride, adapted by Annie Ryan and directed by Nicola Murphy, will stream on demand on Irish Rep @ Home from January 14-30, 2022 as part of the Origin First Irish Theatre Festival. Also part of the festival will be a special one-night-only performance of Transatlantic Living, written and performed by Clare O'Malley, on January 18, 2022.

On January 25, 2022, Irish Rep will present a special one-night-only performance of Love Songs for the Hopeless Romantic, by renowned violinist Gregory Harrington.

Currently in performances on the Irish Rep Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage is The Streets of New York by Dion Boucicault, featuring adaptation, songs & direction by Charlotte Moore. The Streets of New York is running through January 30, 2022.

As guidelines continue to change, Irish Rep will constantly monitor the rules and regulations put forth by the CDC, the New York State Department of Health, the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and New York City's "Restart NYC" guidance for businesses as well as the new Key to NYC program instituted on August 3. As a result of these requirements, and in order to ensure the safety of all staff and company members, only individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Irish Repertory Theatre. Unfortunately, this does not include any attendees under the age of 5, and any other individuals who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at that time.

Guests may present proof of vaccination via their CDC Vaccination card (on paper or a photo), the NYC Covid Safe app, Excelsior Pass (those vaccinated in New York State), the Docket App (New Jersey residents), or their NYC Vaccination Record. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and increased safety protocols can be found at irishrep.org/explore/reopening-roadmap.

All guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth at all times in the theatre, even while seated. Masks must not have vents or exhalation valves and gaiters, scarves, and bandanas are not considered acceptable face coverings. Guests ages 18 and older must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Guests under 18 may also show a school photo ID.

MORE ON THE NEW '22 SEASON:

A TOUCH OF THE POET

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

By Eugene O'Neill

Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly

Previews Begin February 26, 2022

Opening Night set for March 8, 2022

Limited Run through April 17, 2022

Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, was the first work written for the playwright's famously unfinished cycle about the Irish in America. Completed in 1942, A Touch of the Poet has received four Broadway productions. It premiered in October of 1958 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, nearly five years after the playwright's death.

Irish Repertory Theatre planned to present A Touch of the Poet in March 2020; however, the week prior to opening, the theatre temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to present this production on our mainstage after producing a digital production in October 2020.

The cast of A Touch of the Poet will include Belle Aykroyd (A Christmas Carol) as Sara Melody, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Cornelius "Con" Melody, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen) as Nora Melody, Mary McCann (The Weir) as Deborah Hartford, Andy Murray (The Seafarer) as Jamie Cregan, James Russell (The O'Casey Cycle) as Mickey Maloy, David Sitler (Donnybrook) as Patch Riley and John C. Vennema (Linda) as Nicholas Gadsby. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

A Touch of the Poet is directed by Ciarán O'Reilly (Autumn Royal) and will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (Autumn Royal), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, The Carole King Musical), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Autumn Royal), original music by Ryan Rumery (Autumn Royal), sound design by M. Florian Staab (Meet Me In St. Louis), properties by Brandy Hoang Collier (The Streets of New York) and hair & wig design by Robert-Charles Vallance (The Streets of New York). April Ann Kline (The Plough and the Stars) serves as Production Stage Manager with Jade Doina (Dublin Carol) as Assistant Stage Manager and Gail Baldoni (A Wonderful Life) as Associate Costume Designer.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm & 8pm; Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 3pm matinee on Wednesday March 8.

Tickets to A Touch of the Poet begin at $45 and are available now to Irish Rep members. Tickets will go on sale to the public on January 11 and will be available at IrishRep.org.

The World Premiere of

MADE BY GOD

On the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage

By Ciara Ní Chuírc

Directed by Olivia Songer

Previews Begin February 11, 2022

Opening Night Set for February 17, 2022

Limited Run through March 20, 2022

Small town, Ireland, 1984; Ann, a fifteen-year-old girl, is found dead with her newborn baby in Our Lady's Grotto at the edge of town. The tragedy rips Ireland apart and haunts it for years to come. Decades pass. American podcaster, Eva, travels to Ireland on a pilgrimage - of sorts. With her microphone in hand, she seeks to learn more about Ann and her final days, but her own secret past pursues her. She meets Michael, Ann's boyfriend, and faith and feelings intertwine, as two strangers try to find peace.

Made by God features the true and tragic story of the 1984 death of Ann Lovett and her newborn baby in Granard, County Longford. Her pregnancy was reportedly unknown to all, including her family, and no social services were open to the pregnant teen. Shortly before Ann's death, a referendum in Ireland established the 8th Amendment: deeming the right to life of an "unborn" equal to the life of a pregnant woman. In 2018, shortly after Made by God is set, the 8th Amendment was repealed by a referendum.



Written by New York-based Irish writer Ciara Ní Chuírc (Juggernaut), Irish Rep is proud to produce the world premiere of Made by God. Ciara Ní Chuírc's work has been produced in various theatres throughout the US and Ireland. She was a 2018 finalist and 2020 semifinalist for the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Made by God was part of Origin Theatre Company's Fall 2021 New Works Reading Series, made possible by NYSCA's Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grants.



Made by God will feature Ciaran Byrne (Juno and the Paycock) as Michael, McKenna Quigley Harrington (The Mountains Look Different) as Ann/Isabel, Erica Henandez ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Eva, Daniel Marconi (The Mountains Look Different) as Young Mikey and Brianna Gibson Reeves (Flyin' West) as The Virgin Mary.

Made by God is directed by Olivia Songer (Venus in Fur) and features set design by Lindsay Fuori (Passing Strange), costume design by Orla Long (Juggernaut), lighting design by Danielle Elegy (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown), sound design by Carsen Joenk (No Shade), and dramaturgy by Zhe Pan. Michael Palmer (A Girl is a Half-formed Thing) serves as Production Stage Manager.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2:30pm & 7:30pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2:30pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:30pm.

Tickets to Made by God begin at $50 and are available now to Irish Rep members. Tickets will go on sale to the public on January 11 and will be available at IrishRep.org.

A GIRL IS A HALF-FORMED THING

Streaming on demand on Irish Rep @ Home

By Eimear McBride

Adapted by Annie Ryan

Directed by Nicola Murphy

January 14-30, 2022

Part of the Origin First Irish Theatre Festival

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, A Girl is a Half-formed Thing follows the inner narrative of a girl from birth until the age of twenty with vivid intensity and originality. This is a character of astonishing resilience and intelligence; someone determined to make sense of things amidst the crushing Catholicism and poverty of her Irish childhood.

Winner of numerous literary awards including the Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction 2014, The Desmond Elliott Prize 2014, The Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year 2014, The Goldsmith Prize 2013 and listed in Best Books of the Year by The New York Times, The Guardian, NPR and many more, Eimear McBride's tale plunges us into the psyche a girl with breathtaking fury and intimacy.

Adapted for the stage by Annie Ryan for The Corn Exchange, Eimear McBride's A Girl is a Half-formed Thing premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival 2014. The show had its North American premiere at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City in April 2016. A Girl is a Half-formed Thing was filmed by Rory Duffy at Irish Rep during its acclaimed run in late 2021 on the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage.



A Girl is a Half-formed Thing features Jenn Murray (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and is directed by Nicola Murphy (Pumpgirl).

Tickets start at $25 and are available at IrishRep.org.

TRANSATLANTIC LIVING

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

Written and Performed by Clare O'Malley

A One-Night-Only Performance on Tuesday January 18 at 7PM

Part of the Origin First Irish Theatre Festival

Clare O'Malley (Pumpgirl), hailing from Dublin, takes to the Irish Rep Mainstage with her one-act cabaret: a bitingly funny and heartfelt musical journey through her immigration odyssey from Alien to United States Citizen and beyond into navigating a transatlantic life. Clare invites us to join her as she endeavors to balance cultural expectations; figuring out how to be Irish in America, while remaining Irish in Ireland. Transatlantic Living is a whimsical music-filled evening featuring tunes from traditional Irish song to Broadway classics such as Finian's Rainbow. (Whiskey not included!)

Tickets are $25, with special member pricing available, and are on sale now at IrishRep.org.

LOVE SONGS FROM A HOPELESS ROMANTIC

On the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage

An Evening of Music by Gregory Harrington

A One-Night-Only Performance on Tuesday January 25 at 7PM

On January 25th, Gregory Harrington returns to Irish Rep to present an intimate evening of music entitled Love Songs for a Hopeless Romantic. The evening will journey from the beautiful Iberian sounds of Albeniz' "Concerto de Aranjuez" to the operatic sounds of "Nessun Dorma," from the American Classic "Shenandoah" to Johnny Cash "Hurt," Andrea Bocelli's "Time to Say Goodbye" to the theme and sounds of Italian countryside of "Il Postino," to iconic ballads from U2's "All I Want is You" and Coldplay's "Yellow" amongst many in between.

Recent appearances by Gregory Harrington at Irish Rep have sold out in record time. Irish Repertory Theatre is delighted to have Gregory back onstage after his digital concert helped them through the first days of the shutdown.

Tickets are $25, with special member pricing available, and are on sale now at IrishRep.org.