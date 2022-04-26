Intar Theatre Presents THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Tonight

INTAR Theatre will collaborate with The 24 Hour Plays for a special edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues tonight on Instagram @intartheatre with additional behind the scenes content @24hourplays. Beginning at 6 PM, new monologues will be published every 15 minutes.

"The 24 Hour Play Company has been my secondary home for theater in NYC since 2001. The massive imprint of community building in theater and subcultures of theater has had such a huge impact on me that the opportunity to collaborate is something that I could never say no to and am excited to share with all of the new and legacy members of UNIT52," said Lou Moreno, artistic director of INTAR Theatre.

Participants in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues INTAR EDITION include members of UNIT52, an artist training program for talented, emerging actors of color to play, create community, and hone their skills under the mentorship of experienced INTAR artists for no cost. Playwrights include Christin Cato, Oscar Cabrera, Daniela, Gonzalez y Perez, Marisol Miranda, Alessandra Mesa, Andres Nicolas Chaves and Orlando Rivera. Actors are Jacquline Guillen, Ksenia Volynkina, Maria Renee Lavalle Mendez, Carlos Ibarra, Kaelyn Ambert-Gonzalez, Vasilios Leon and Sijean Gonzalez.

The process kicked off last night at 6 PM, as the actors shared brief orientation-style videos to inspire their writers. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers began crafting new monologues for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues this morning at 10 AM, will rehearse and record their performances throughout the day. At 6 PM, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues INTAR EDITION will begin,completing the 24-hour cycle.

ABOUT INTAR THEATRE

INTAR is an organization committed since 1966 to the development of "theater arts without borders." For decades INTAR has produced workshops and world premieres of plays, stage works and adaptations created by Latin playwrights and artists. INTAR commissions, develops and produces live theater works generated by Latin playwrights, composers, directors, choreographers and visual artists and assists early career U.S. Latin artists and producers in obtaining their first professional theater credits, union memberships and reviews in English language media. www.intartheatre.org Twitter/Instagram: @intartheatre.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Around the world, stars of stage and screen have gathered since 1995 to create time-limited theater and raised millions of dollars for charity. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 500 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays bring together the best young actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive that culminates in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to the next generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations have produced their own productions of The 24 Hour Plays in regional and professional theaters, colleges and universities, and just about everywhere you can find a curtain and a stage, touching everyone from celebrities to students. www.24hourplays.com Twitter/Instagram: @24hourplays.