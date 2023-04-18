Industry Reading of Tina Howe's WHERE WOMEN GO to be Presented This Month

Concord Theatricals and The Tent Theater Company will present an invite-only industry reading of Tina Howe's latest and final collection of plays, Where Women Go, on April 25, 2023, at 59E59. A small reception will follow to celebrate Howe's contribution to the American theatre and her exceptional body of work.

Where Women Go was originally commissioned by Concord Theatricals during the Covid-19 pandemic. This premiere reading is being mounted as a partnership between Concord and New York's newest theatre company, The Tent. Led by former Playwright Horizons Artistic Director, Tim Sanford and Former Producing Artistic Director of Southern Rep Theater in New Orleans, Aimée Hayes, The Tent's mission is to nurture, support, and advocate for American Playwrights and cross-disciplinary theatre makers over the age of 60, fostering connections among them and promoting their artistry and wellness to the larger community. Tina Howe is one of their founding writers.

"Tina has been a unique and vibrant voice in the American theatre and it is a great gift to be able to share these plays," said Sanford. "Where Women Go uplifts both the musical vibrancy of her language and the delicate grief that pervades her greatest absurdist creations. It is pure Tina at her unbound best."

"It is a great honor to have commissioned a work by a visionary such as Tina Howe, whose plays have inspired and ignited the curiosity of so many of our contemporary theatre artists," said Amy Rose Marsh, Vice President of Acquisitions & Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals. "Tina is undoubtedly one of the great American dramatists and deserves to be recognized as such."

Where Women Go is a series of three short one-acts for a diverse cast of women of various ages that explore the humor and absurdity of women's daily lives as they visit the dermatologist, eat at Subway, and go shopping. Directed by Tent Co-Artistic Director Aimée Hayes, the reading will feature Brenda Currin, Marinda Anderson, Danielle Davenport, Jessica Digiovanni, Peter Ganim, Alanna Saunders, and Shayna Nicole Small.

BIOGRAPHIES

Tina Howe's most produced plays include Birth and After Birth, Museum, The Art of Dining, Painting Churches, Coastal Disturbances, Approaching Zanzibar and Pride's Crossing. These and other works premiered at The Public Theater, the Kennedy Center, Second Stage, The Old Globe Theatre, Lincoln Center Theater, The Actors Theatre of Louisville, the Atlantic Theater Company and Primary Stages, as well as being translated and produced abroad.

Among her many awards are an Obie for Distinguished Playwriting, a Tony Award nomination for Best Play, an Outer Circle Critics Award, a Rockefeller Grant, two N.E.A. Fellowships, a Guggenheim Fellowship, an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature, the Sidney Kingsley Award, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, two honorary degrees, the William Inge Award for Distinguished Achievement in the American Theatre, a Lilly Award for Lifetime Achievement and, most recently, PEN's Master American Playwright award in 2015.

A two-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Ms. Howe has taught at NYU, Columbia, Carnegie Mellon and UCLA before becoming Visiting Professor at Hunter College in 1990, then going on to launch the Rita and Burton Goldberg MFA in Playwriting in 2010 as Playwright-in-Residence.

Her works can be read in numerous anthologies as well as in Coastal Disturbances: Four Plays by Tina Howe and Birth and After Birth and Other Plays: A Marriage Cycle, published by Theatre Communications Group. Her other publications include her translations of Ionesco's The Bald Soprano and The Lesson (Grove Press) and Shrinking Violets and Towering Tiger Lilies: Seven Brief Plays about Women in Distress (Samuel French). She is also the subject of Howe in an Hour, edited by Judith Barlow, published by Smith and Kraus. Ms. Howe is proud to have served on the council of the Dramatists Guild since 1990.

is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Tom Kitt, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production. www.concordtheatricals.com

THE TENT THEATER COMPANY nurtures, supports, and advocates for American Playwrights and cross-disciplinary theatre makers over the age of 60, fostering connections among them and promoting their artistry and wellness to the larger community. The Tent rests upon the three pillars of Artistic Support, Service, and Advocacy to celebrate and attend to writers in the totality of their artistic journeys. www.thetenttheater.com