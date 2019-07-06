Immersive Experience NOIRTOWN To Premiere At The Rave Theater Festival, Announces Casting

NOIRTOWN, the newest experience from immersive theater company WITNESS opens August 9th as part of the Ken Davenport-produced Rave Theater Festival for five performances only.

A fully immersive promenade-style experience, NOIRTOWN plunges audiences into the shadowy and seductive world of film noir, where private eyes and femme fatales mingle in the dark corners of the city by night. Three radically different detectives take three radically different cases, all of which seem to be linked by the same enigmatic woman. As they each try to get to the bottom of their own mystery, more questions than answers are unearthed... Audiences are invited to follow their own detective instincts, and will be free to roam throughout the space and follow whichever characters and threads they please.

The cast features Nik Duggan, Daniel Harray (Orange is the New Black), Shane Jensen (Sleep No More), Kendall Kemp, Chelsey Ng (Sleep No More), and Stephanie Salgado. NOIRTOWN is written by Michael Bontatibus and directed by Charlotte Murray.

There are only five opportunities to visit NOIRTOWN, and space is limited. Performances are the evenings of 8/9, 8/10, 8/11, 8/17, and 8/24, taking place at The Clemente on 107 Suffolk St. For tickets and more information, visit www.witnessimmersive.com.





