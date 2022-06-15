Illana Stein to Direct the World Premiere of COMPLICITY at the New Ohio Theatre

Illana Stein will direct the World Premiere of Complicity by playwright Diane Davis (HB Studios Residency Fellow; Actors Studio Playwrights and Directors Unit), presented by Eden Theater Company (Byron Anthony and Joyce Romano, Producers) at the New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street Ste 1E New York, NY), September 28-October 16.



Complicity tells a story about women holding women accountable amidst the pervasive sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood.



In 2018, three women negotiate surviving the system of complicity that supported a Hollywood predator. One woman, actress Tig Kennedy, seeks justice by upending the status quo. Her sister, Sima, works as Tig's agent supporting her recovery and career. While Sima works to promote her own successes within the Hollywood system, she crosses paths with Lilia Gordon, a top female producer. All three women try to navigate the in-between as they claim power in the competitive and compromising world of producing movies. The further each woman goes in disrupting the status quo of systemic abuse, the more they must confront their own complicity.



In the wake of #MeToo hundreds of stories about sexual abuse in Hollywood came out. Everyone says that it was an open secret. But if they knew, why didn't they put a stop to it? Who was complicit in the abuse? Partially inspired by the Weinstein scandal, the women who supported him and those that survived his abuse, Diane Davis' play Complicity explores the untold side of the story.

Illana Stein (Director) is a freelance theatre director based in NYC, originally from Texas. Ms. Stein directed and co-wrote (along with Deborah Yarchun and Sean Hudock) the World Premiere of Hans & Sophie at Amphibian Stage which garnered five DFW Theater Critic Awards including Outstanding Director and Outstanding New Play. Other directing credits include the Regional premiere of A Lost Leonardo by David Davalos (Amphibian Stage), and the 2019 tour of Julius Caesar for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Off-Broadway credits: Associate Director, Tamburlaine the Great (dir. Michael Boyd) and Pericles (dir. Trevor Nunn) at Theatre for a New Audience. Regional credits: Associate Director, Fingersmith (dir. Bill Rauch) at American Repertory Theatre. Assisting credits: Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Signature Theatre, Pearl Theatre, Yale Rep, Hangar Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, and three years as Assistant to the Artistic Director at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Educational directing credits include productions at NYU (The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Stella Adler, Gallatin School) and Post Theatre Company, Long Island University. Awards/Honors: Overall Award for Excellence in Directing, or what she will by Charly Evon Simpson (FringeNYC 2012) and a recipient of a 2018 Drama League First Stage Artist Residency. Ms. Stein is a member of the LCT Directors Lab 2012, Theatremacher Program Director for the Alliance for Jewish Theatre, and a board member for the League of Professional Theatre Women. www.Illanastein.com



Diane Davis (Playwright) is a playwright and the Artistic Director for Eden Theater Company. She is a member of The Actors Studio Playwrights and Directors Unit, and recently was an HB Studios Residency Fellow for her play Complicity. She has written several short plays produced by NYTW, Primary Stages, Barrow Group and AMIOS Shotz. She received her BA in Theatre from Bennington College, studied acting at The Royal Academy in London and The Neighborhood Playhouse with Sandy Meisner, and is currently working on her MFA in playwriting. https://d-davis.com



