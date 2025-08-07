IN THE SHADOW OF HER FATHER Comes to 59E59 Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Simon Studio brings playwright and screenwriter, Omar Bakry’s new play to 59E59 Theaters beginning August 14 and running through August 31, 2025. Set in rural Ohio, the story centers around three individuals from different backgrounds who struggle to understand the events of their pasts and search for love and happiness in their future.

In the Shadow of Her Father is a family drama about a Middle Eastern woman named Ava in rural Ohio who leads a mundane life, working at a pet store by day and caring for her possessive alcoholic adoptive father at night as he suffers severe PTSD from his time in the Vietnam War.

When an Egyptian stranger named Nabil knocks on her door, he sparks a passion and rebellion in her that changes everything, inspiring Ava to discover her true identity and confront her father’s secrets.

Starring Roger Hendricks Simon, Inji El Gammal, and Khaled Abol Naga the show is directed by Vincent Scott. It is produced by The Simon Studio. The studio, established in 1978 is a theatre/film/tv and audio training, development and production center. Founding Artistic Director Roger Hendricks Simon's unique Professional Lab class combines actors, directors, writers and industry guests, enabling projects to emerge for showcase and production.