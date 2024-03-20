IN SCENA! Italian Theater Festival NY 2024 Announces Performances In All Five Boroughs Of NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present the 11th anniversary season of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, New York City’s premiere festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC, April 29-May 13.

Performances will take place at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU (24 West 12th Street New York, NY 10011-8604), Casa Belvedere (79 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301), Culture Lab LIC (5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101), Center For Italian Modern Art (421 Broome St 4th floor, New York, NY 10013), The Brick Aux (628 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211), The Atelier at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018), BAAD (2474 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461), NOoSPHERE Arts (520 Kingsland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222), and Playwrights Downtown (440 Lafayette St 4th floor, New York, NY 10003).

Admission to all shows and events in the festival will be FREE. All shows will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. For more information please visit www.inscenany.com.

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, lectures, and exchanges between Italian and International artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York City theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and the US.

Opening Night

Monday, April 29 at 7pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU

THE GENESIS OF REGENERATION (GENESI DEL RIGENERO)

Written & Performed by Beppe Allocca

Directed by Beppe Allocca and Roberta Provenzani

An exhilarating storytelling that through biblical stories, fashion writers and artisans tells the origins of the rag-pickers (cenciaioli), the artisans from Prato (Tuscany) who have been recycling used clothing since 1850.

Tue 4/30 at 7pm @ Casa Belvedere, Sun 5/5 at 7:30pm @ Culture Lab LIC & Fri 5/10 at 8pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo Running Time: 65 min

SCIARA – PRIMA C’AGGHIORNA

Written by Luana Rondinelli, Directed by Giovanni Carta

Performed by Luana Rondinelli and I Musicanti (Gregorio Caimi - chitarra, Enzo Toscano - violoncello, Debora Messina - singer)

Produced by I Musicanti

The compelling human and judicial story of Francesca Serio, the first woman to denounce the mafia and mother of Salvatore Carnevale, the trade unionist barbarously killed by the mafia on May 16, 1955.

Wed 5/1 at 7pm @ Center For Italian Modern Art & Fri 5/3 at 8pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU Running Time: 73 min

THE GREAT MAGIC (LA GRANDE MAGIA)

Adapted from the original play by Eduardo De Filippo and directed by Rosario Sparno

Performed by Luca Iervolino, Antonella Romano & Rosario Sparno

Costumes by Alessandra Gaudioso, Magic Tricks Coach Massimiliano Foà

Produced by Casa del Contemporaneo

“Everything that happens before your eyes is just an illusion” On the 40th anniversary of one of the most important Italian playwrights Eduardo De Filippo’s death, Rosario Sparno presents his own adaptation for only three actors of “The Great Magic”, the 1948 wonderful play by De Filippo about theatrical illusion and obsessional delusion.

Thu 5/2 at 7pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU & Sat 5/4 at 7:30pm @ Culture Lab LIC Running time: 66 min

HELP WANTED - SINGLE FEMINIST MOTHER OF A TEENAGE BOY LOOKS FOR SUPPORT

(AAA CERCASI SOSTEGNO PER MADRE SINGLE E FEMMINISTA CON FIGLIO MASCHIO E ADOLESCENTE)

Written & Performed by Monica Faggiani

Using the Stand up style, the protagonist tells her story and her challenges as a feminist and as a mother of a teenage son.

Sat 4/27 at Villa Charities in Toronto, Fri 5/3 at 6pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU & Sat 5/4 at 2pm @ The Brick Aux Running Time: 70 min

LIKE A LITTLE GRAIN OF SAND (COME UN GRANELLO DI SABBIA)

Written & Directed by Salvatore Arena and Massimo Barilla

Performed by Salvatore Arena

Set Design by Aldo Zucco, Original Music by Luigi Polimeni

Lighting Design by Stefano Barbagallo

Historical Consultants Giuseppe Gullotta & Nicola Biondo

Produced by Mana Chuma Teatro

At the age of 18, Giuseppe Gulotta is forced to confess to the murder of two policemen in a small barracks in Alcamo. The crime hides an unspeakable mystery: statesmen who deal with neo-fascist groups, arms trafficking and drugs. In order to cover up the silence, any scapegoat would do. Through the “human” story of Giuseppe (but also those of Salvatore and Carmine – the other designated scapegoats) the play attempts to give justice to its personal dimension, that of a life nearly entirely taken away for dreadful reasons. The performance is the last chapter of the quadrilogy A Sud della Memoria that Mana Chuma has devoted to the contemporary history of Southern Italy.

Mon 5/6 at 8pm @ Theaterlab & Fri 5/10 at 6pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU Running Time: 65 min

OPERA BUFFA!

By and With Maria Cassi and Leonardo Brizzi

Produced by Compagnia Maria Cassi

Presented by Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU

Small "musical" jokes through musical gags, catchphrases, human and non-human tics, passing through musical arrangements ranging from jazz to classical and popular music. An almost mimed performance, as per Maria Cassi’s tradition, assisted for the occasion at the piano by Maestro Brizzi.

Tue 5/7 at 7pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU

THE VISIT (IL COLLOQUIO)

Written & Directed by Edoardo Di Pietro

Performed by Renato Bisogni, Alessandro Errico, Marco Montecatino

Assistant Director Ceciclia Lupoli, Costume Design by Federica Del Gaudio

Organization Martina Di Leva

Produced by Collettivo lunAzione

The visit is inspired by the admission system for weekly meetings with inmates at the Poggioreale prison in Naples. The tragicomic show presents situations experienced by women queuing to enter prison: a perpetual wait in daring and tense conditions, which outlines a symbolic humanity, crushed by the apparent impossibility of change. The actors were an integral part of the creative phase through a stage writing process and by participating in a series of interviews with women who have experienced or are experiencing deep ties with the penal institution.

Wed 5/8 at 8pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU & Thu 5/9 at 7:30pm @ BAAD Running Time: 60 min

PERSONA METROPOLITANA

Written by Annachiara Vispi & Giulia Macrì

Performed by Valentina Ghelfi and Giulia Macrì

Music & Composition Lorenzo Saini

Presented in collaboration with Dominio Pubblico

This is Giulia. Like 55% of us, Giulia lives in a city. It is predicted that by 2050, almost 70% of us will live in a city - two thirds of the people on the planet. Giulia wonders if we'll all fit. Giulia doubts it. A piece for an actor and a dancer set on an imaginary Rome metro carriage / Paris RER line / New York subway / seat on the Tube / last Dart home. In cities we feel invisible, Giulia thinks. Or free.

Sat 5/11 at 6pm @ NOoSPHERE Arts & Sun 5/12 at 3pm @ Playwrights Downtown Running Time: 60 min

THE SECOND COMING OF JOAN OF ARC (GIOVANNA D’ARCO – La rivolta)

Written by Carolyn Cage, Translated by Edy Quaggio

Directed by Ester Tatangelo and Luchino Giordana

Performed by Valentina Valsania

Assistant Director Giulia Cosentino, Music by Arturo Annecchino

Lighting Designer Diego Laboni, Set Design by Francesco Ghisu

Costume Design by Ilaria Capanna

Produced by Hermit Crab Production

Giovanna returns to share her story with contemporary women, unmasking through documents the misogyny of the male leaders of the Church, State and Army. A teenager fleeing from a violent and alcoholic father, from a destiny of wife and mother, which had already marked her mother and sister. Giovanna dies for the right to wear men's clothes, she is a rebel, irreverent, more cunning than her judges, unrepentant and unswervingly faithful to her own vision.

Sat 5/11 at 8:30pm @ NOoSPHERE Arts & Sun 5/12 at 8pm @ Theaterlab Running Time: 75 min

Closing Night and Mario Fratti Award Ceremony

Mon 5/13 at 7pm @ Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY

In 2013 Kairos Italy Theater, the preeminent Italian theater company in New York City, together with the Italian KIT Italia, created In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five boroughs of New York City and beyond. The festival’s first edition was part of the 2013 Year of Italian Culture in the United States and it was supported by the Embassy of Italy in DC and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU that became right after one of the organizers. The festival has since become an annual event.