IN LOVE WITH CANCER Comes to United Solo Festival

Marylou DiPietro will perform her original solo play In Love with Cancer at the prestigious United Solo Theatre Festival on October 5, at 9 P.M., at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd St., New York, NY.

In this sometimes bizarre, often uproariously funny and heart-wrenching story, a woman's worst fear becomes reality. While recovering from her surgery, she stumbles into a rabbit hole of revelations and memories leading all the way back to the Garden of Eden and the realization that that "shame is the real cancer that needs to be lopped off and thrown in the trash".



"I was compelled to record everything I was experiencing as I travelled through the dense, complicated forest of my past." says DiPietro. "I was blown away when the truly terrifying roller coaster ride I was on miraculously morphed into a kind of love-affair with the gifts cancer inadvertently bestowed upon me."

In Love with Cancer will be performed October 5 at 9 P.M., on Theatre Row at 410 West 42nd St., New York, NY. Tickets may be purchased at unitedsolo.org/us/2019-inlovewithcancer.





