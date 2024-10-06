IMPACT, Amy Engelhardt's Inspirational Edinburgh Hit, Comes To The Tank NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"I don't go for the woowoo stuff. I mean HELLO, I'm from New Jersey. But in 2019, a series of magical events pointing to a major world event 30 years before pulled this jaded comedy writer to Scotland. I expected a somber solo pilgrimage... but found the true meaning of "community." With some singing Satanic nuns thrown in for good measure. Because I'm from Jersey."

Written/performed by composer/lyricist Amy Engelhardt (Grammy nominees The Bobs, Bastard Jones), IMPACT is a stunning multimedia, storytelling journey, a love letter to "the helpers." "I'm especially looking forward to bringing this piece home to New York, where audiences directly relate to the heart of this piece - community and connection through the power of kindness. Which can be said while flipping someone the bird." IMPACT includes "soul-stirring" original music featuring cellist Meghan Rayl and percussionist Don Kelly.

Incubated at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre NYC and directed by Kira Simring, IMPACT was developed at the National Playwrights Retreat in Grand Lake, CO and the Creative Centre of Iceland, then launched in Emerging Artist Theatre's New Works Festival. IMPACT won the Jury Prize for Best Score at the National Women's Theatre Festival and enjoyed stellar runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and festivals in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Providence., which next heads to London for the Voila Festival November 15-17, 2024.

As composer/lyricist, Amy's work includes BASTARD JONES (Off-Broadway Alliance nomination -Best New Musical), TRIPTYCH (NY Transit Museum Commission), CONTACT (Puget Sound Theatre Award), and A COMEDY OF ERAS (ACT Seattle w/the Flying Karamazov Brothers). Her solo CD Not Gonna Be Pretty, was hailed as the "unlikely marriage of Carole King and Meat Loaf." From 1998-2012, Amy was the sole female vocalist/writer for Grammy-nominated genre-busters The Bobs. And in 2019, as Mother Superior of the Chattering Order of St. Beryl in Amazon Prime Video's immersive GOOD OMENS promo campaign (Winner: 7 International Clio Awards), she led a convent of rock-belting nuns at premieres in London, NYC and Hollywood.

IMPACT

Written/performed by Amy Engelhardt

Wed Oct 23, 7:00 PM, Fri Oct 25, 7:00 PM

Sat Oct 26, 3:00 PM

The Tank NYC, 312 W 36th St., NYC, NY 10018

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1213211

There are no coincidences... only connections.

