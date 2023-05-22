Hammerstein Museum & Theatre Education Center Launches $500,000 Matching Gift Challenge

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center announced a $500,000 matching gift challenge to raise the funds necessary for the nonprofit to secure Highland Farm, Hammerstein’s family home and creative epicenter in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, by August 1, 2023.

“We are excited about the support coming from our local community and nationwide for this legacy project,” Board President Greg Roth said. “With the recent donation from the Miranda Family Fund, OHMTEC was $1 million away from purchasing the historic property. Since then, members of the Executive Committee have rallied together to fund this $500,000 matching gift challenge, leaving $500,000 to raise by August 1st.”

OHMTEC’s Executive Committee of the board is comprised of Richard T. Clark, Jane Ford- Hutchinson, Tom Hebel, Todd Leff, Linda Leffingwell Paton, and Paul Loosmann. Joining the Executive Committee this month are Enid Corkran, Alexandra Jupin, Ned Pollock, and Joel M. Zazyczny.

Enid Corkran has served on the Boards of Directors of Lenape Valley Foundation, Lenape Valley Trust and Planned Parenthood of Bucks County. She is a Trustee Emerita of the Gettysburg College Board of Trustees and is a supporter of Doylestown Hospital.

Alexandra Jupin has devoted her personal and professional life to advocating for the performing arts, education, and human rights, having served as CEO of major performing arts centers in Arizona and Florida and produced theater in The West End and on Broadway.

In expressing her support for OHMTEC, Jupin stated, “It is vitally important that the legacy of one of the most influential figures in the history of musical theater continue to be shared and celebrated.”

Edward B. “Ned” Pollock recently retired from TD Bank where he was Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory Relationships and Government Affairs. Prior to that he worked for an agency of the US Treasury Department responsible for financial regulation.

Joel M. Zazyczny is retired Executive Vice President of Gelest, Inc. and Founder of Cafe with Soul (Doylestown, PA), a nonprofit restaurant that financially supports programming to promote Music & STEM Education. Joel sits on the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation Board, Villanova University Advisor Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and has served on the Board of Trustees at Cabrini University, among numerous other community and industry organizations. “As a scientist, musician and lover of the arts, my mission is to enable future generations in Music and STEM education to fulfill their dreams and improve the world,” commented Zazyczny. “OHMTEC transcends the works of Hammerstein to new generations."

Oscar Hammerstein II lived with his family at Highland Farm for the last 20 years of his life. This is the place where he forged his legendary partnership with Richard Rodgers and that inspired many of their greatest musical works, including The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Oklahoma! and South Pacific, and where he mentored a young Stephen Sondheim. Over 75 Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, and Pulitzer Prizes can be directly traced back to Highland Farm.

OHMTEC’s mission is to honor the Broadway legend’s groundbreaking work as a lyricist, librettist, mentor, and humanitarian and to educate and inspire the next generation of theatre afficionados, particularly in diverse and underserved communities. The vision, which will take place over three remaining phases, is to purchase, restore and preserve the historic property and create a multifaceted and dynamic museum experience with a strong theatre education component.

Hammerstein’s role as a mentor and humanitarian will play a large role in the forthcoming theatre education center. Plans include a youth theater company; classes in theater, dance, and music production; mentorship programs for young adults and emerging professionals; school programming; writer’s retreats; and outreach programs for all ages, both in-person and virtual. Consistent with the nonprofit’s goal to provide learning opportunities for all, programming fees will be on a sliding scale, and no one will be turned away.

Individuals and entities interested in being a part of this legacy project can visit OHMTEC’s donation page at HammersteinMuseum.org. Contributions of any amount can be made by check, credit card or appreciated securities. Naming opportunities are available for rooms and spaces in the house and barn. For more information email hammersteinmuseum@gmail.com.