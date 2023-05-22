Hammerstein Museum & Theatre Education Center Launches $500,000 Matching Gift Challenge

OHMTEC’s mission is to honor the Broadway legend’s groundbreaking work as a lyricist, librettist, mentor, and humanitarian and to educate and inspire the next generation.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June Photo 4 National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June

National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center announced a $500,000 matching gift challenge to raise the funds necessary for the nonprofit to secure Highland Farm, Hammerstein’s family home and creative epicenter in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, by August 1, 2023.

“We are excited about the support coming from our local community and nationwide for this legacy project,” Board President Greg Roth said. “With the recent donation from the Miranda Family Fund, OHMTEC was $1 million away from purchasing the historic property. Since then, members of the Executive Committee have rallied together to fund this $500,000 matching gift challenge, leaving $500,000 to raise by August 1st.”

OHMTEC’s Executive Committee of the board is comprised of Richard T. Clark, Jane Ford- Hutchinson, Tom Hebel, Todd Leff, Linda Leffingwell Paton, and Paul Loosmann. Joining the Executive Committee this month are Enid Corkran, Alexandra Jupin, Ned Pollock, and Joel M. Zazyczny.

Enid Corkran has served on the Boards of Directors of Lenape Valley Foundation, Lenape Valley Trust and Planned Parenthood of Bucks County. She is a Trustee Emerita of the Gettysburg College Board of Trustees and is a supporter of Doylestown Hospital.

Alexandra Jupin has devoted her personal and professional life to advocating for the performing arts, education, and human rights, having served as CEO of major performing arts centers in Arizona and Florida and produced theater in The West End and on Broadway. 

In expressing her support for OHMTEC, Jupin stated, “It is vitally important that the legacy of one of the most influential figures in the history of musical theater continue to be shared and celebrated.”

Edward B. “Ned” Pollock recently retired from TD Bank where he was Executive Vice President and Head of Regulatory Relationships and Government Affairs. Prior to that he worked for an agency of the US Treasury Department responsible for financial regulation.

Joel M. Zazyczny is retired Executive Vice President of Gelest, Inc. and Founder of Cafe with Soul (Doylestown, PA), a nonprofit restaurant that financially supports programming to promote Music & STEM Education. Joel sits on the Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation Board, Villanova University Advisor Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and has served on the Board of Trustees at Cabrini University, among numerous other community and industry organizations. “As a scientist, musician and lover of the arts, my mission is to enable future generations in Music and STEM education to fulfill their dreams and improve the world,” commented Zazyczny. “OHMTEC transcends the works of Hammerstein to new generations."

Oscar Hammerstein II lived with his family at Highland Farm for the last 20 years of his life. This is the place where he forged his legendary partnership with Richard Rodgers and that inspired many of their greatest musical works, including The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Oklahoma! and South Pacific, and where he mentored a young Stephen Sondheim. Over 75 Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, and Pulitzer Prizes can be directly traced back to Highland Farm.

OHMTEC’s mission is to honor the Broadway legend’s groundbreaking work as a lyricist, librettist, mentor, and humanitarian and to educate and inspire the next generation of theatre afficionados, particularly in diverse and underserved communities. The vision, which will take place over three remaining phases, is to purchase, restore and preserve the historic property and create a multifaceted and dynamic museum experience with a strong theatre education component.

Hammerstein’s role as a mentor and humanitarian will play a large role in the forthcoming theatre education center. Plans include a youth theater company; classes in theater, dance, and music production; mentorship programs for young adults and emerging professionals; school programming; writer’s retreats; and outreach programs for all ages, both in-person and virtual. Consistent with the nonprofit’s goal to provide learning opportunities for all, programming fees will be on a sliding scale, and no one will be turned away.

Individuals and entities interested in being a part of this legacy project can visit OHMTEC’s donation page at HammersteinMuseum.org. Contributions of any amount can be made by check, credit card or appreciated securities. Naming opportunities are available for rooms and spaces in the house and barn. For more information email hammersteinmuseum@gmail.com.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Entire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in June Photo
Entire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in June

Peter Fenton's dramedy play, Abandon All Hope, will mark his Off-Broadway debut as writer and producer, platforming four actors who will also be making their Off-Broadway debuts: Avery Kellington, Yuliana Sleme, Jonathan P. Chen, and Michael De Los Angeles.

Complete Schedule Now Available For TNCs LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS Photo
Complete Schedule Now Available For TNC's LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Theater for the New City's Lower East Side Festival of the Arts is an indoor and outdoor live audience event with a cohort of over 200 performing arts organizations, independent artists, poets, puppeteers, literary artists, visual artists and film makers participating.  It will be presented May 26 to 28 in and around Theater for the New City

Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Companys LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal

A recent hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Lizard Boy preview performances are set to begin on Thursday, June 1st at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Wednesday, June 14th. The limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, July 1st, 2023. Check out rehersal photos here!

Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Photo
Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening Night

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), makes his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang. See photos from opening night!


More Hot Stories For You

Entire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in JuneEntire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in June
Complete Schedule Now Available For TNC's LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSComplete Schedule Now Available For TNC's LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal
Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening NightPhotos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening Night

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You