HOT Festival 2025 to Present QUEER SUMMERWEEN: A Night of Horror and Comedy at Dixon Place

The 2025 HOT Festival at Dixon Place will present Queer Summerween: A Night of Horror and Comedy, a new horror-comedy anthology written by Kai Xing Mun and directed by Karley Wasaff of Kinetics with Karley. The production will take place for one night only on Friday, July 18 at 7:30 PM at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie St, NYC).

The hour-long performance includes six original short plays—ranging from camp to the supernatural—and features selections that have already gained recognition on New York’s indie theatre circuit, including Gifted Child and Devour. The ensemble cast includes Frank Williams, Jessica Wasiak, Raine Higa, and Kai Xing Mun.

Billed as “Halloween in July for Pride,” the evening offers an irreverent blend of horror and humor, complete with cheap drinks, free candy, and Halloween-themed giveaways.

Tickets are $30 with discounts for students and seniors. An allotment of $10 day-of tickets will also be available at the box office for the first ten patrons. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/queersummerween or dixonplace.org.