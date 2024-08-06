HONEYLAND Will Make US Premiere Off-Broadway at The Triad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original new musical, HONEYLAND, written by Clarry Evans and Denny Lawrence with choreography by Michelle Lemon, musical direction by Clare Cooper, and direction by Lawrence, will make its US premiere this fall.

Set against the backdrop of the revolutionary 1960s Boston, HONEYLAND, a coming-of-age musical, follows a group of college graduates navigating the era's defining moments—the civil rights movement, feminism, and the anti-Vietnam protests. HONEYLAND promises a vibrant musical experience at Off-Broadway's The Triad Theater (158 W 72nd St, New York, NY). Performances begin Sunday, October 13, and continue through Saturday, November 2nd. Opening Night is Sunday, October 13 (3 p.m.). Tickets are $39.50 (+fees) and available here.

Experience the journey of young activists as they grow, love, and fight for change in a time of immense social upheaval. HONEYLAND, from Theatreroo, brings to life the passion and turmoil of a generation shaping its future.

“Our journey to New York has been a dream years in the making, temporarily paused by global calamities, but now fully realized,” says writer/producer Clarry Evans. “After a successful 2-and-a-half-year stint at The Basement in Bowen Hills, it's time to embrace the wide horizons of New York's dynamic theatre scene.

Although we hold our Australian roots dear, HONEYLAND brings a fresh twist to our previously titled BABYBOOMER, with an all-American cast upholding our initial vision under a new cultural tapestry. Supporting this venture we have amassed a stellar team of internationally experienced professionals including Australian director Denny Lawrence, and a New York-based company committed to making HONEYLAND a showcase of Theatreroo's innovative spirit on the global stage.”

HONEYLAND is the third collaboration for Evans and Lawrence, who have been working in musical theatre in their native Australia for several decades. Evans (with collaborator Judy Stevens) created several rock operas, including Macbeth and Boudicca, as well as the musicals Live at the Trocadero, Brave New World Order, and The Merchant of Vengeance. Lawrence has written books and lyrics for shows such as Everywoman, The Land of Colored Dreams, Neon Street, California Girl, and High Time.

