HIGH PRIEST: CONFESSIONS FROM THE WARHOL FACTORY to Have Reading at The Flea Theater

The Other Side of Silence’s Doric Wilson Playwrights Project will present a special reading of Paul Iacono’s new play HIGH PRIEST: Confessions from the Warhol Factory at The Flea Theater for one night only on Monday, August 18 at 7:00 PM. The play is directed by Rachel Klein (Bettie Page: Queen of Pinups on the West End, The Gospel According to Heather).



The cast includes: Paul Iacono (Ondine), Brady Dalton Richards (Andy Warhol), Alice Kremelberg (Edie Sedgwick), Zane Pais (Billy Name), Hannah Solow (Brigid Polk), Peter Vack (Paul Morrissey), Andrew Bova (Gerard Malanga), Katherine Crockett (Nico, Valerie Solanas), Keith Rapp (Lou Reed), and Barrett Leddy (Rotten Rita, Jonas Mekas).

HIGH PRIEST tells the wild, untold story of Warhol Superstar Ondine (Robert Olivo) — a brilliant, gay performance artist and self-proclaimed “Pope of the amphetamine people” — charting his rise and fall inside Andy Warhol’s 1960s Silver Factory, only to discover the true cost of superstardom. Featuring an iconic ensemble of Factory Superstars — Edie Sedgwick, Billy Name, Gerard Malanga, Brigid Polk, Paul Morrissey, Lou Reed, Nico, and more — HIGH PRIEST is a kaleidoscopic journey through the glamour, chaos, heartbreak, and mythmaking of the Silver Sixties and beyond.



HIGH PRIEST is written by Paul Iacono and directed by Rachel Klein, with music supervision by Peter Saxe. Jasmin Sanchez serves as stage manager. Graphic design is by Jason Sedgwick. Photograph of Andy Warhol and Ondine is by Billy Name, used with permission from his estate. HIGH PRIEST will be presented Monday, August 18 at 7:00 PM at The Flea Theater.

