HERE Arts Center to Present World Premiere Of DREAM FEED With The HawtPlates At Under The Radar

HERE Arts Center will present the World Premiere of Dream Feed, a new electro-acoustic vocal work created by The HawtPlates, in the Mainstage Theater at HERE Arts Center, January 9-25, 2026 as part of Under the Radar.

Drop into Dream Feed, the latest electro-acoustic vocal work from two-time Grammy Award winning theatrical family band The HawtPlates. Can we remember our own dreams? Can we share the dreams we have in common? Can we awaken ourselves to the origin of our aspirations? In this shared dream sequence and live concept album, The HawtPlates metabolize the surreal allure of the active mind within a slumbering body through trip-like lullabies and bold reveries.

"As graduating members of HARP, The Hawtplates have a relationship with HERE that goes back years - but the leadership of HERE has been in artistic relationship with this family long before we started working at this theater," shared HERE Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick and Lauren Miller. "What a dream it has been to continue this relationship and an honor to have Kenita, Jade and Justin build their home inside ours. DREAM FEED is everything The Hawtplates are - funky, ethereal and cool. Get ready to be brought into the lush landscapes of their minds - you are in good hands."

Created and performed by The HawtPlates (Jade Hicks, Justin Hicks, and Kenita Miller-Hicks) the show will feature Scenic Design by Kent Barret, Lighting Design by Tuçe Yasak, and Sound Design by Mbhali Edwards.