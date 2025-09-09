 tracker
HEAUX CHURCH by Brandon Kyle Goodman to Premiere Off-Broadway in October

Performances will run from October 8-November 8.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
HEAUX CHURCH by Brandon Kyle Goodman to Premiere Off-Broadway in October Image
Ars Nova will kick-off its 2025-2026 season with the world premiere of HEAUX CHURCH, presented in association with Lena Waithe. Written and performed by Brandon Kyle Goodman (Netflix’s Big Mouth & Human Resources; iHeart’s Tell Me Something Messy), featuring DJ Ari Grooves and Greg Corbino, and directed by Lisa Owaki Bierman, HEAUX CHURCH marks Goodman's Off-Broadway debut and runs October 8–November 8, 2025, at Ars Nova.

An unabashed celebration of self-love, HEAUX CHURCH combines spirited storytelling, divine music, and all things heaux-ly to heal the parts of ourselves that shame tries to erase. Each night, former pastor’s kid Brandon Kyle Goodman leads the congregation in a rousing service on the birds, the bees and the booty, inviting us to connect and to unleash our inner heaux. It’s the sex talk you never got, but always deserved. Can we get a heaux-llelujah?!

The creative team for HEAUX CHURCH Lawrence E. Moten III (scenic design), Mika Eubanks (costume design), Oliver Vaughn (costume stylist), Matt Lazarus (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Greg Corbino (puppet design), Stivo Arnoczy (projection design), Shiku Thuo (production stage manager), Devin Gately (assistant stage manager), and Cherrye J. Davis (associate director).




