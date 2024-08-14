HAMLET ON THE RUN Begins This Month At The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frank Farrell Productions will present a one-hour version of William Shakespeare's tragic play “Hamlet, Prince of Denmark” re-titled “Hamlet on the Run” adapted by Frank Farrell, Mitch Webb and Thomas J. Donohoe II.

Directed by Thomas J. Donohoe II, the cast includes Mei Melenovsky as Hamlet Maxwell Bank as Claudius, Sophia Carlin as Gertrude, Bradley Nowacek as Horatio and Ophelia, Clarrissa Hernandez as Laertes, David Silberger as Polonius and Michael Katz as the Ghost of Hamlet's father.

Fight/Intimacy Director is Scarlet Yousif, Costumes and Props by Beatriz Estaban, Sound Design by Thomas J. Donohoe II and the production's Stage Manager is Kate Parker Lentz.

Running for four performances at 7pm, Thursday through Sunday, August 22 – 25, 2024 at the Tank Theater, 312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018. (212) 563-6269. Tickets are $20 and available at thetanknyc.org. Streaming tickets for August 23 and 24 are $15.

