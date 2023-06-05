HAMLET: LA TELENOVELA to Premiere with FRIGID at The Kraine Theater

CThe production, directed by Federico Mallet, will be presented at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003), July 21-30 with performances on Friday, July 21 at 7pm, Saturday, July, 22 at 7pm, Sunday, July 23 at 3pm, Friday, July 28 at 7pm, Saturday, July 29 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 30 at 3pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 100 minutes, with no intermission.

Hamlet couldn't possibly get more dramatic… or could it? Hamlet couldn't possibly be funny...or could it? Are Shakespeare and Telenovelas a match made in heaven? With Hamlet: La Telenovela audiences will be able to experience Hamlet like never before, with an adaptation that heightens the melodrama innate in the story and explores it under a farcical and comedic lens. We invite the public to open their arms to the extremely cathartic guilty pleasure that only Telenovelas (soap operas) can give.

The cast will feature Andy Price, Silvana González, Federico Mallet, Martha Preve, Gabriel Rosario, Shlomit Oren, Castor Pepper, and Pelayo Álvarez.

Hamlet: La Telenovela is made possible by the New York State Council for the arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature

Federico Mallet (Director) is a multi-hyphenate artist based in Brooklyn, New York. Originally from Mexico City, he came to the U.S. to get his MFA in Acting at the New York Film Academy. Federico is the Assistant Artistic Director at Village Playback Theater, an improv-based theater company that focuses on amplifying the stories of people from underserved communities in Metro NY. He collaborates with Something From Abroad, an artistic group founded by Hispanic immigrant women, and is a content creator for The Toy Museum of NY. With Alexandra Gomez, he recently co-founded Quemoción, a multimedia production company with the mission of shedding light to underrepresented stories within the Latin American community.

Something From Abroad produces material from different cultural backgrounds to give "outside" stories a voice in America today. It is a theater company made up of a couple of broads from abroad, proud to promote art created by women. Our mission is to provide an opportunity for actors from all over the world to perform on stage in New York. We tell the stories of our people and our struggle as immigrants. We believe that the differences and diversity that an international group brings to the table are our strength.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc