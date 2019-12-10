HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN Extends Again At Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company announces a one week extension for the world premiere production of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and co-produced with LAByrinth Theater Company. The critically acclaimed production, which opened on Monday, December 9th will now play through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 Off-Broadway at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I'm Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway Debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart Of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez ("Orange is the New Black," The Motherf#cker with the Hat), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), viviana valeria (Off-Broadway Debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis takes his style to another level in this world premiere play about the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City, helmed by John Ortiz (LAByrinth Artistic Director) in his Off-Broadway directing debut. Atlantic is thrilled to partner with LAByrinth Theater Company to present Guirgis' first new play since Atlantic Theater Company's 2014 award-winning production of Between Riverside and Crazy.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight House, casting by Telsey + Company, and animals by William Berloni.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is made possible with leadership support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

LAByrinth Theater Company and this production are supported in part by Cherry Lane Theatre, Angelina Fiordellisi, Seri Lawrence and Janio Marrero.

Regular tickets begin at $80. Order online at atlantictheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Atlantic members receive first access and savings of up to 25% on tickets, plus exclusive member benefits including premium seats, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, no additional fees, and more. For information on Atlantic memberships starting at just $65, visit http://www.atlantictheater.org/membership/ or email membership@atlantictheater.org.

Atlantic is committed to connecting deeply and authentically with audiences from a broad range of economic backgrounds, ages, ethnicities and perspectives. This season, in addition to its Access25 preview ticket initiative, Atlantic is thrilled to be partnering with TodayTix to provide a daily lottery for $25 tickets, purchasable via the TodayTix app.

There will be a cancellation line outside of Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street) at all sold out Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven performances beginning 2 hours prior to curtain. Cancellation tickets are full price (starting at $80), subject to availability and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional $50 general rush and $20 student rush tickets will be sold based on availability at curtain.

Tickets and memberships can be ordered online at www.atlantictheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), Tuesday through Saturday 12:00pm - 6:00pm.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You