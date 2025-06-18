Group Of The Arts and Teatro SEA to Present Sixth Edition of A NIGHT OF PRIDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Group Of The Arts, in collaboration with Teatro SEA, will present the sixth edition of "A Night of Pride," an event that honors our annual tradition and joyfully celebrates artists, friends, and allies of the Latinx LGBT+ community.

This year, we return stronger than ever, with a vibrant cast of talent joining us to raise their voices and pay tribute to our community with dignity, pride, and most importantly art. In times of uncertainty and darkness, we firmly believe that the most powerful act of rebellion is to sow love through artistic creation.

We are excited to announce that the co- hosts for this celebratory night will be none other than J. Edgar Mozoub, founder and Artistic Director of GOTA, who will bring his charisma and passion to this unforgettable evening and the always ravaging LaTina Turner.

The theme of this sixth edition is "Flip Flop", an invitation to play with contrasts, break molds, and laugh freely. As is tradition, we bring together a diverse and talented group of LGBT+ singers, actors, dancers, musicians, and allies from various countries across Latin America and the United States. They will offer us an unforgettable show full of music, emotion, and celebration.

GOTA reaffirms its commitment to visibility, love, and diversity. "A Night of Pride" continues to be a safe space for free expression, inclusion, and label-free art.

This year's featured guest artists include:

Latina Turner (Mexico / El Salvador), Samuel Flores (Puerto Rico), Andrés Gallardo (Colombia), Camila Maric (USA / Peru), Federico Mallet (Mexico), Zuleinette Ralat (Puerto Rico), Fernando Bruno (Dominican Republic), Rocio Del Mar (Puerto Rico), Úrsula Tinoco (Mexico), Casey Dath (USA / Mexico), and of course, J. Edgar Mozoub (El Salvador).

"It fills us with joy to see how this beautiful community continues to grow. Every year we discover incredible artists and allies who join our cause. Here, everyone is welcome."

- J. Edgar Mozoub

Manuel Morán, Artistic Director and Founder of Teatro SEA, also shared a few words:

At Teatro SEA, we are proud to support A Night of Pride | Una Noche de Orgullo, a space for free expression and the celebration of our communities. Now more than ever, it is essential to take care of each other, support each other, and stay united. Let art be our voice and our strength. Let us honor those who paved the way in the fight for our rights and encourage new generations to live with pride and without fear. As long as we are united as a community, no one will be able to silence or make us invisible. - Dr. Manuel A. Morán, Executive Director, Teatro SEA

Save the date: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at Teatro SEA.

$25 Tickets available at door. Don't miss this night of pride, art, and pure Latinx LGBT+ celebration!

