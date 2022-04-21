Gretchen Cryer Presents TRUE STORIES At The Cherry Lane Theatre

True Stories featuring Jon Cryer (Supergirl, Two and a Half Men), Linda Manning, Alex Petrullo, Abby Stokes, and Steve Wruble will run at Cherry Lane Theatre, May 3 through May 22, 2022.

True Stories is five full-length, new solo plays directed by Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics award winner and theatre legend Gretchen Cryer.

Each play has five performances in repertory over three weeks in May 2022. Performers/playwrights include two-time Emmy award winner Jon Cryer, Linda Manning, Alex Petrullo, Abby Stokes, and Steve Wruble.

For nearly a decade, Gretchen Cryer has imagined a group of solo performers coming together under one roof to tell their funny, sad, sexy, shocking, and most importantly True Stories. Her dream has come to fruition at the gorgeous, historic Cherry Lane Theatre - a treasure in Greenwich Village.

Gretchen Cryer explains, "The journey I've gone on with each of these artists has been full of surprising twists and turns. It's a very exciting process that requires great courage and a willingness to embrace the unexpected. These wonderful plays are bursting at the seams and ready for an audience. It's been an incredible time developing this kind of theatre with these gifted artists. Needless to say, working with my son, Jon Cryer, as he makes his maiden voyage into this kind of theatre is another dream come true."

For tickets, show times, and more information, visit https://www.cherrylanetheatre.org/true-stories , or the Cherry Lane Theatre box office, 38 Commerce Street, New York, NY 10014. Single tickets begin at $34 with discount packages: $60 for two shows, $80 for three shows, and $120 for all five shows.