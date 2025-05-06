Grace Aki's TO FREE A MOCKINGBIRD to Return to SoHo Playhouse

Grace Aki's solo play To Free a Mockingbird will play a limited run at SoHo Playhouse May 12 - 25, for 10 performances only. To Free a Mockingbird had its international debut last summer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Following her Best Actor Win at SheNYC, and industry performance hosted by KGM Theatricals, Aki made her acting and playwriting international debut at the ‘Fringe.' This run garnered her 5-star views, audience acclaim, and the demand to bring the production back to New York City. To Free a Mockingbird won the AUDIENCE CHOICE award at ATL Fringe and was voted a Theater Best Bets by ARTS ATL. Aki was nominated for Broadway World's Best Actor and Best Play Off-Off Broadway in 2022.



To Free a Mockingbird is a play combining storytelling and stand-up. The story of a family's journey from Japan through the American South. A solo work with family secrets and lessons on how our stories get told. To Free A Mockingbird is a vulnerable and daring piece, filled with effortless humor and honesty. This is her story and maybe yours as well. After all, generational trauma is…funny. She's here to rebuild and tear down the past, brick by brick.



Performances are Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm with additional shows on Sunday, May 18 at 5pm and Sunday, May 25 at 7pm. Run time is 75 minutes. Tickets are $31.50 (includes fees).