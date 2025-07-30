George Bernard Shaw's PYGMALION to be Presented at Gingold Theatrical Group

Gingold Theatrical Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary season with a brand-new, reimagined production of Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. In partnership with the Al Hirschfeld Foundation, Pygmalion will play in Theatre Five at Theatre Row from October 22 through November 22, 2025.



Pygmalion is Bernard Shaw’s razor-sharp, wildly entertaining original that redefined romantic comedy for the modern age. Set in the vibrant streets and drawing rooms of pre-World War I London, this timeless classic follows Eliza Doolittle, a spirited flower seller with big dreams, and Professor Henry Higgins, a brilliant but socially unrefined linguist who wagers that he can pass her off as a duchess by coaching her in speech and behavior. What begins as a game of manners and accents soon becomes something deeper.



This Pygmalion bursts to life in a highly theatrical staging that draws inspiration from the iconic, whimsical linework of Al Hirschfeld, a Shaw fanatic whose legendary caricatures captured the spirit of Broadway and beyond. Just as Hirschfeld’s illustrations celebrated theatrical identity with flair and clarity, this adaptation revels in transformation, satire, and style, exploring how we construct identity and what it costs to be “seen.”



“We’re celebrating Gingold’s 20th anniversary by presenting the play that created the template for all rom coms to come, Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion,” says GTG Artistic Director David Staller. “Pygmalion is Shaw’s best-loved and most requested play, with dialogue so magnificently lyrical and entertaining you’ll never think to miss the songs!”



Casting for Pygmalion will be announced at a later date. ​​Pygmalion will be directed by David Staller. The production will feature set design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Tracy Christensen and sound design by Julian Evans. Geoff Josselson is the Casting Director.



The performance schedule for Pygmalion is as follows: Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays at 2pm & 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Cast and guest-moderated talkbacks will take place after each Sunday performance.