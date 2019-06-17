Gary Busey Is God In New Off-Broadway Musical ONLY HUMAN

Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Gary Busey will star as God in the world premiere of Only Human, a new pop rock musical opening Off-Broadway this fall at Theatre at St. Clements (423 West 46th Street). The production will begin previews on October 8, 2019 and open October 21, 2019, for a limited engagement through January 5, 2020 only.



"God is everything love is, and that love becomes the beginning of blessings and miracles," Gary Busey commented. "Playing this role of God is easy because I'm not acting, I'm just believing. You come see it and you'll believe it too."



Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Mike Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Mike Squillante. The production is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Music director is Adrià Barbosa. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks. Only Human was developed last year with a workshop at Oklahoma City University.



The production is produced by Jesse Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary & Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary & Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, and Steve Becker.



Before they were enemies, they were co-workers. Jesus and Lucifer never saw eye-to-eye, but when an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally. A hilarious new musical of biblical proportions, Only Human shakes up heaven with kick-ass pop rock tunes and corporate attire.



Gary Busey will star as God, or as he is referred to in Only Human, "The Boss." Busey's film breakthrough came with the title role in The Buddy Holly Story, for which he played guitar, and provided all of his own vocals. He received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his performance. He has appeared in over 150 films, including Lethal Weapon, Point Break, Under Siege, The Firm, Lost Highway, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, among many others. His television appearances include "Gunsmoke," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Law & Order," "Scrubs," and "Entourage." His memoir, Buseyisms: Gary Busey's Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth, was published last year by St. Martin's Press.



The creative team features scenic design by Andrew Moerdyk, costume design by Avery Reed, and lighting design by Eric Norbury. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.



Tracks from the Only Human "Composer Cuts" EP and Squillante's "Only Human" remix are available on Spotify and Apple Music.



Tickets will go on sale exclusively on TodayTix from Tuesday, June 18-Thursday, June 20. General tickets will be available starting on Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM at www.onlyhumanmusical.com.





