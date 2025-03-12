GLOAMING NOWHERE World Premiere to Begin Tonight at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SoHo Playhouse will present the world premiere of Gloaming, Nowhere, created and performed by J.S. Streible, with original songs by Streible, running March 12 - April 5, 2025 in a limited engagement for 23 performances in the theater's intimate Huron Room. Previews begin tonight, March 12, for a March 15 opening.

Gloaming, Nowhere is the world's first Neo-Appalachian, Afrolachian, Southern Pop Revusical. A rich amalgam of original music, poetry, and microfiction written and performed by artist J.S. Streible. A musical for people who don't like musicals, and refreshing for those who do! Come be part of history in the making!

Raised in the Southern Appalachian mountains, Streible's work embodies a rare synthesis of identities and a deep appreciation for juxtaposition-born of being a biracial man and living among white people of both extreme poverty and wealth, who all looked equally white to him.

Steeped in the storytelling tradition of Rural Appalachia and West African Griots, and fresh from a multi-state Appalachian tour, in Gloaming, Nowhere Streible, embodying the enigmatic storyteller, brings the show to life in a whimsical and moving theatrical experience. Gloaming, Nowhere is produced by Mackenzie Spivey.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7pm and matinees on Saturdays at 3pm. Additional show on Tuesday, March 18 at 2pm. Dark on March 21. Run time is approximately 85 minutes including intermission. Age recommendation: 13+ (mild offensive language, smoking, mild sexual references, gothic spiritual themes). Tickets $24.50 - $39.50 (includes fees). To purchase and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

J.S. Streible was born in the bosom of Atlanta, Georgia, adopted at birth and swept to be raised in the temperate rainforest of the Southern Appalachians. Growing up as a statistical unicorn ingrained in him an acute sense and appreciation for juxtaposition, inwardly in the dichotomy of a biracial existence, and outwardly as he rubbed shoulders with people living in dirt floor poverty to the wealthy with estates on the lake. Everyone looked equally white to him.

As a self-taught singer/songwriter and musician, Streible travelled across the Southeastern United States for the better part of a decade entertaining audiences from streets to sharing stages with hit songwriters and regional acts. His storytelling devices are informed by centuries of oral tradition from Appalachian Yarn-spinners to English Minstrels to West African Griots. The presentation is heavily inspired by Boston's Brother Blue, Big Fish, Beckett, and Brothers Grimm. Streible is also a poet, completing the unreleased collection, "The Hedonist Monk;" chapbook, "Sonata for Sad Boys;" and collection in the works, "Human Beans." He's now distilled his talents into the Neo-Appalachian, Afrolachian, Southern Pop musical, Gloaming, Nowhere. See y'all soon!

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse (Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, Managing Director Britt Lafield) is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century.

Comments