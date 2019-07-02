GHOSTS AND GASLIGHTING to Make Off-Broadway Premiere

GHOSTS AND GASLIGHTING, a new horror comedy by NYC playwright Erin Moughon, is an official selection of the 2019 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The show is set to have its world premiere Off-Broadway at The Lion Theater in the Theatre Row complex on 42nd Street. Opening night will be August 8, 2019, with an additional performances on August 13th & 16th. This is Moughon's third time working with the BBTF festival with her prior production of SNOW WHITE PADDED ROOM (2017) and reading of SHUT UP YOUR TRUTH (2018)

Under the direction of David Adam Gill, this world premiere production stars Mandy Murphy, Chase Naylor, Kirsten Hopkins*, and Sarah Teed with stage management by Maddy Cohen, projection design by Chelsie McPhilimy, and sound design by Chet Miller.

When a dead uncle leaves an odd stipulation in his will, two strangers are forced to spend the weekend at his haunted house, but an unexpected squatter and crazy happenings add cartoonish complications to their stay.

GHOSTS AND GASLIGHTING answers the question what if The Haunting of Hill House was written by the staff of Scooby Doo?

The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) was founded to create a theatrical celebration of the highest standard that truly values playwrights and their work. BBTF's long term vision is to impact Off-Broadway theatre in a substantial way by offering fully curated, finished plays that are truly ready for a larger stage.

*actor appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity





