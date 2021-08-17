Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Delays Off-Broadway Return to November 5

The event was previously set to return on October 6.

Aug. 17, 2021  
Gazillion Bubble Show has delayed its reopening off-Broadway to November 5. It was previously set to return on October 6. Tickets are on sale now on Telecharge.

Gazillion Bubble Show is the most unbubblievable show in the world! Bubble lovers of all ages are delighted with an incredibubble experience, awashed with a bubble tide, and perhaps even find themselves INSIDE a bubble. Mind-blowing bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects, and momentary soapy masterpieces will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again.

Gazillion Bubble Show's appeal extends well beyond the stage, including appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The David Letterman Show, Live with Regis and Kelly, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Steve Harvey Show, The Queen Latifah Show, The View, CBS Sunday Morning, The Wendy Williams Show, Bethenny, Dr. Oz Show, The Bonnie Hunt Show, Fox & Friends, CNBC, FOX, NBC, ABC, CW11, NY1 as well as television stations around the world.

Learn more at https://www.gazillionbubbleshow.com/.


