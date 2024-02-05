Fusion Theatre Stages MEDEA Next Month

Fusion Theatre presents MEDEA, an innovative infusion of Euripides’ Greek tragedy with excerpts from Luigi Cherubini’s eponymous opera, exemplifying the company’s signature blend of classic opera with classic plays. Artistic Director Eilin O’Dea directs a cast of 12, including O’Dea as Medea, with Alessandro Caronna, Kat Collins, Kara Gordon, Kenny Harmon, Rina Haruki, Nicole LeBlanc, Maureen O'Boyle, Alexa Rabago, Patricio Rabago, and Ruth Rooney,with additional casting to be announced soon. MEDEA will be staged from March 13-31, 2024, at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, NYC 10012.

Fusion Theatre’s Medea integrates Luigi Cherubini’s eponymous opera for a unique production of Euripides’ classic Greek tragedy. Scorned by the father of her children who has denounced her and is marrying another woman, Medea concocts a terrible revenge.

“Music intensifies and elucidates the drama by extending an emotion or a moment, allowing for sharp contrasts, and heightening the subtext,” says Fusion Co-Founder Paul Gerrit Groen. “By integrating a classical operatic Medea into the classic Greek tragedy, we bring the world from which Medea is now excluded right to her doorstep, and audiences can experience multiple, augmented levels of conflict, love and regret simultaneously, and from various points of view.”

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

The runtime is two hours, which includes one 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets are $35.88. Students and Seniors are $25.88. For tickets, visit FusionTheatreNYC. Direct ticketing link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290315®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F798795939157%3Faff%3Doddtdtcreator?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Music Director: Areti Giovanou; Set Designer: Dahlia Barakat; Lighting Designer: Daniel Weissglass; Costume Designer: Anne Zelanko;Assistant Stage Managers: Lila Goldstein, Connor Ausman, and Isadora Audra.

“Combining Euripides’ commanding classic tragedy with excerpts from Cherubini's extraordinary opera will be the pinnacle of our unique and powerful theatrical productions to date,” said Artistic Director Eilin O’Dea. “Fusion Theatre is unique in the United States, drawing upon a small and talented group of classical actors who are also opera singers to blend these two greatest of art forms for an enduring theatrical experience.”