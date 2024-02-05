Fusion Theatre Stages MEDEA Next Month

MEDEA will be staged from March 13-31, 2024, at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway Photo 1 Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway Photo 2 Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows
Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET Photo 3 Photos: Eddie Izzard Gets Ready to Return to the Stage in HAMLET
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway

Fusion Theatre Stages MEDEA Next Month

Fusion Theatre presents MEDEA, an innovative infusion of Euripides’ Greek tragedy with excerpts from Luigi Cherubini’s eponymous opera, exemplifying the company’s signature blend of classic opera with classic plays. Artistic Director Eilin O’Dea directs a cast of 12, including O’Dea as Medea, with Alessandro Caronna, Kat Collins, Kara Gordon, Kenny Harmon, Rina Haruki, Nicole LeBlanc, Maureen O'Boyle, Alexa Rabago, Patricio Rabago, and Ruth Rooney,with additional casting to be announced soon. MEDEA will be staged from March 13-31, 2024, at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, NYC 10012.

Fusion Theatre’s Medea integrates Luigi Cherubini’s eponymous opera for a unique production of Euripides’ classic Greek tragedy. Scorned by the father of her children who has denounced her and is marrying another woman, Medea concocts a terrible revenge.

“Music intensifies and elucidates the drama by extending an emotion or a moment, allowing for sharp contrasts, and heightening the subtext,” says Fusion Co-Founder Paul Gerrit Groen. “By integrating a classical operatic Medea into the classic Greek tragedy, we bring the world from which Medea is now excluded right to her doorstep, and audiences can experience multiple, augmented levels of conflict, love and regret simultaneously, and from various points of view.”

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

The runtime is two hours, which includes one 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets are $35.88. Students and Seniors are $25.88. For tickets, visit FusionTheatreNYC. Direct ticketing link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290315®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F798795939157%3Faff%3Doddtdtcreator?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Music Director: Areti Giovanou; Set Designer: Dahlia Barakat; Lighting Designer: Daniel Weissglass; Costume Designer: Anne Zelanko;Assistant Stage Managers: Lila Goldstein, Connor Ausman, and Isadora Audra.

“Combining Euripides’ commanding classic tragedy with excerpts from Cherubini's extraordinary opera will be the pinnacle of our unique and powerful theatrical productions to date,” said Artistic Director Eilin O’Dea. “Fusion Theatre is unique in the United States, drawing upon a small and talented group of classical actors who are also opera singers to blend these two greatest of art forms for an enduring theatrical experience.”




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Access Initiatives Launched For Fiasco Theaters PERICLES at Classic Stage Company Photo
Access Initiatives Launched For Fiasco Theater's PERICLES at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company and Fiasco Theater have announced new accessibility initiatives for the upcoming run of Fiasco Theater’s Pericles.

2
Atlantic for Kids EL OTRO OZ Extends Through March 3 Photo
Atlantic for Kids' EL OTRO OZ Extends Through March 3

Atlantic for Kids has announced an extension for the new bi-lingual musical El Otro Oz, with a book by Mando Alvarado and Tommy Newman, music & lyrics by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman, choreography by Alessandra Valea, and directed by Melissa Crespo.

3
Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway Photo
Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly Will Lead the New York Premiere of STILL Off-Broadway

Colt Coeur announced the New York premiere of STILL by Lia Romeo, beginning this Spring. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

4
ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN Extends At La MaMa Photo
ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN Extends At La MaMa

Following high ticket demand during its original two-week run (Jan. 25-Feb. 4), La MaMa's world-premiere of Chuck Mee's ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN – his timely look at chaos and vengeance of the Greek classics as it reflects on the world today – will play two additional performances.

More Hot Stories For You

ARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN Extends At La MaMaARISTOTLE THINKS AGAIN Extends At La MaMa
Photos: First Look At Darius Rose In MAKE ME GORGEOUS!, THE TRUE STORY OF KENNETH 'MR. MADAM' MARLOWEPhotos: First Look At Darius Rose In MAKE ME GORGEOUS!, THE TRUE STORY OF KENNETH 'MR. MADAM' MARLOWE
The Workers Circle Presents KLEZTRONICA, February 17The Workers Circle Presents KLEZTRONICA, February 17
Cast Set for CINDERELLA Off-Broadway at The Players TheatreCast Set for CINDERELLA Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You