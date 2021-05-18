Full Lineup and Cast Announced For SOUND BITES Extra Bites Night 1

Theater Now New York has announced the full lineup and cast for the first night of SOUND BITES Extra Bites, which will stream online Friday, May 21st at 7pm.

The evening will feature presentations of new musicals, interviews with their creators, and guest performances from contributors to the first six years of the SOUND BITES Festival. Reservations are required to attend the free presentations and can be made at www.tnny.org/extra-bites.

SOUND BITES Extra Bites Night 1 will include presentations from Bittersweet Lullaby by Will Lacker and Dylan Glatthorn and A Relative Relationship by Timothy Huang, as well as previously announced musicals A Seat at the Table, Humpty's Hatching Day, These Walls, and RISE. A full list of cast and creatives can be found below.

A SEAT AT THE TABLE

Book, Music and Lyrics by Rebecca Murillo

Featuring Drew O'Shanick, Elisa Galindez, Christopher Alvarado, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Alisa Melendez, Daniel Yearwood, Christian Flaherty, Catherine Ariale, Caleb Grochalski, and Leana Rae Concepcion

While preparing for a World History test, high school student Citlalli Hernandez finds the courage to speak up about what has been on her mind: why has no one taught her the history of her own people?

HUMPTY'S HATCHING DAY

Book and Lyrics by Kenny Harmon, Music by Steve Wallace

Featuring Chester Gregory, Esjae, Angela S. Arnold (Asa), Charles Burks, and Kaylin Lee Clinton

Everyone knows how Humpty Dumpty's story ended, but why did he climb the wall in the first place? Spend 10 minutes with Humpty, his best friend Jack Sprat, and a few of Humpty's other friends on the most important day of his life.

THESE WALLS

Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins, Music by Matthew Lowy

Featuring Melody Butiu, Leana Rae Concepcion, Drew McVety, and Daniel Scott Walton

It's moving-day, and newly married Liz and Jeff burst into their first home with one another, full of hopeful anticipation. On a separate plane of reality thirty-five years in the future, older Jeff and Liz perform a final sweep as they prepare to move out. The timelines interweave in an exploration of love, loss, and the true meaning of home.

RISE

Book and Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella, Music by Ernie Bird

Featuring Emily Anne Goes and Sophie Moshofsky

Rise is a musical adaptation of Jack & Jill starring two hungry little girls stuck at the bottom of society, and their highly demanding mistress. Set to a post-soviet, contemporary musical-theatre score, Rise mixes dark themes such as violence and poverty with lightning-fast physical comedy.

A RELATIVE RELATIONSHIP

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Timothy Huang

Featuring Jennifer Blood and Timothy Huang

When Carmen Soledad and Simon Pang are caught cheating on a test and forced by their sadistic Vice Principal to decide which of the two of them should be expelled, tensions rise. What starts as an epic struggle between the nerd and the princess quickly escalates into a name-calling, hair-pulling, low-blowing feud between two natural enemies. Can they find peace in an otherwise chaotic world?

BITTERSWEET LULLABY

Book by Will Lacker, Music and Lyrics by Dylan Glatthorn

Featuring Michelle Dowdy and Jason Veasey

Two struggling songwriters live in the same apartment decades apart. In one magical night, their voices connect through time and they begin a collaboration that leaves them forever changed.

SOUND BITES Extra Bites will be hosted by Theatre Now's Artistic Director Thomas Morrissey and Managing Director Colleen Harris, with production support by Paulina Tobar, Sebastian Treviño, and MariaElisa Costa, and casting by Erik Schark. Harris describes the event as "a chance to meet talented up-and-coming writers and enjoy their diverse musical styles, stories, and creative journeys."

The second night of the streaming event will take place on Friday, May 28th, and will feature an additional 6 musicals.

For the past 8 years, Theatre Now's annual SOUND BITES Festival has presented sixty 10-minute musicals to sold out houses, promoting the work of over 120 different up-and-coming authors, composers, and lyricists. Past productions were compiled into the book The 10-Minute Musical, an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival, which was published in 2020, and are available for licensing through Music Theatre International.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.

To make a free reservation, visit tnny.org/extra-bites. For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.