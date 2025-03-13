Full Cast And Creative Team Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM In-School Touring Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Spring Red Bull Theater and Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble will be offering an in-school touring production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, specially designed for student audiences. Directed by Kea Trevett and featuring performances by Fernando Barbosa, Colleen Litchfield, Fiona Maguire, Saby Ramirez, Alice Renier, Sean Runnette, Damian Thompson, and Zo Tipp, this production of Midsummer will tour New York City middle and high schools, providing students with a unique theatrical experience. Employing minimal design and live musical elements, a company of actors and teaching artists will transform familiar school spaces into the magical and mischievous realm of the fairies.

Red Bull Theater and Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble will offer on-site performances at schools in the spring. There will also be one performance open to the public at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons on April 11th (6:30pm).

Featured in the cast will be Fernando Barbosa, Colleen Litchfield, Fiona Maguire, Saby Ramirez, Alice Renier, Sean Runnette, Damian Thompson, and Zo Tipp. Joining director Kea Trevett, the creative team includes fight choreographer and intimacy director Leana Gardella, music director Peter Romano, production designer Dina El-Aziz, production dramaturg Ann McDonald, dance choreographer Emilie Renier, and Olivia Tymon as production stage manager.

On the eve of a royal wedding in Athens, four young lovers fly to the woods in pursuit of their hearts' desires, and a troupe of amateur actors meet to rehearse a play. As night falls, the spirits of the woods meddle in their plans and all are transformed by a dream... or was it a dream? Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream is a hymn to the power of human imagination - in art, in life, and in love.

