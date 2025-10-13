Filmmaker Deric Taouil Brings SCREAMING FOR LIFE Back to the Off-Broadway Stage This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a powerful debut that left audiences spellbound, Screaming for Life returns to the Off-Broadway circuit this fall, reigniting the stage with raw emotion, striking visuals, and fearless performances.

Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Deric Taouil in his directorial stage debut, the production runs October 24 at 7:30 p.m.; October 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and October 26 at 2:30 p.m. This limited engagement promises a gripping, immersive experience that blurs the line between theatre and cinema.

The ensemble cast features an exceptional roster of talent - Kendall Scolum, Sam Velletri, Gabriella Palminteri, Stephen Multari, Alissia Lombardi, Alex Murray, and Harry Schiavi - each bringing magnetic depth and emotional truth to the story's core.

At the heart of Screaming for Life is Gab, a former sales representative turned sculptor who sacrifices everything for his art, only to confront the one thing he cannot shape: the scream within. The result is a haunting, deeply human exploration of creation, loss, and the will to begin again.

"Screaming for Life is a reflection of what happens when we stop running from ourselves," says Taouil. "It's not just a play - it's an awakening."

With its poetic writing, cinematic intensity, and unforgettable performances, Screaming for Life stands poised to make a lasting impact on New York's Off-Broadway landscape this season.