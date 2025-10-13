 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Filmmaker Deric Taouil Brings SCREAMING FOR LIFE Back to the Off-Broadway Stage This October

The production runs October 24 at 7:30 p.m.; October 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and October 26 at 2:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 13, 2025
Filmmaker Deric Taouil Brings SCREAMING FOR LIFE Back to the Off-Broadway Stage This October Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

After a powerful debut that left audiences spellbound, Screaming for Life returns to the Off-Broadway circuit this fall, reigniting the stage with raw emotion, striking visuals, and fearless performances.

Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Deric Taouil in his directorial stage debut, the production runs October 24 at 7:30 p.m.; October 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and October 26 at 2:30 p.m. This limited engagement promises a gripping, immersive experience that blurs the line between theatre and cinema.

The ensemble cast features an exceptional roster of talent - Kendall Scolum, Sam Velletri, Gabriella Palminteri, Stephen Multari, Alissia Lombardi, Alex Murray, and Harry Schiavi - each bringing magnetic depth and emotional truth to the story's core.

At the heart of Screaming for Life is Gab, a former sales representative turned sculptor who sacrifices everything for his art, only to confront the one thing he cannot shape: the scream within. The result is a haunting, deeply human exploration of creation, loss, and the will to begin again.

"Screaming for Life is a reflection of what happens when we stop running from ourselves," says Taouil. "It's not just a play - it's an awakening."

With its poetic writing, cinematic intensity, and unforgettable performances, Screaming for Life stands poised to make a lasting impact on New York's Off-Broadway landscape this season.

Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
27 ratings

Art
Moulin Rouge!
128 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Hell's Kitchen
61 ratings

Hell's Kitchen
Chicago
70 ratings

Chicago

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos