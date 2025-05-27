FRIGID New York Unveils Winners Of The 2025 New York City Fringe Festival Awards

See which plays won the Audience Choice awards and more.
FRIGID New York has revealed the recipients of their annual New York City Fringe Festival Awards, which were bestowed to winning festival participants on the closing night of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival on Sunday, April 20.
Best Storytelling: Is This Normal? and Appalacian Songcacthcer
Best Standup: Gabe Molinca: Horse Lawyer
Best Comedy: Jackie & Allison: Into the Multiverse
Best Ensemble: The Kobold Show!
Best Musical: The End of All Flesh
Best True Story: In the Unlikely Case of an Actual Emergency
Best Tragedy: Anti-Gone?
Best Play: Uncle Vanya, After Chekhov
Most Fringe: Three Can Keep a Secret
Best Clown: A Crucible: A Puritanical Celebration of Witches and Turkeys
Darkest Comedy: The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake
Biggest Box Office: Ayahuasca Inside Out
Spirit of the Festival: JJ Ivey
Hummingbird Favorite: Sivan Raz
Staff Choice: Stuck
Best Score: Jack of Hearts, Master of None
Best Solo Comedy: Love in the Time of Piñatas
The New York City Fringe Festival (formally the FRIGID Fringe Festival) is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. New York City Fringe is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and the United States Associate of Fringe Festivals (USAFF).
