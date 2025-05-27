FRIGID New York Unveils Winners Of The 2025 New York City Fringe Festival Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York has revealed the recipients of their annual New York City Fringe Festival Awards, which were bestowed to winning festival participants on the closing night of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival on Sunday, April 20.

Sell Out Awards

Closed Doors

A Crucible: A Puritanical Celebration of Witches and Turkeys

EMOJI: The Hieroglyphs of Our Time, or how i learned to stop worrying and send the risky text

Ayahuasca Inside Out

F***ed Up Fairytales

Bad Muslim

JAWS: the Musical!

Gabe Mollica: Horse Lawyer

Oil & Whiskey

Quacks & Whacks: A Cancer Comedy

Uncle Vanya, After Chekhov: A New Adaptation

LABOR

Henry Hicks, Attorney at Cowboy Law

The Things I Did While Waiting For You To Fall Back In Love With Me

He Said, She Says

The End of All Flesh

Anti-Gone?

Method's Abyss

He Said, She Says

Jackie & Allison Into the Multiverse

TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger

Extension Awards

Anti-Gone? (Little Shakespeare Festival)

Bright White Light (Days of the Dead Festival)

Is This Normal? (Gotham Storytelling Festival)

Gabe Mollica: Horse Lawyer (Gotham Storytelling Festival)

Audience Choice Awards

A Crucible: A Puritanical Celebration of Witches and Turkeys

TEXAS ANNIE: The Legend of the Moan Ranger

He Said, She Says

Three Can Keep a Secret

Someone Else's Child

Ayahuasca Inside out

MINOTAUROMACHY

Circumscribed: A Tale of One Father, Two Sons, and Thousand of Foreskins

F***ed Up Fairy Tales

Additional Awards

Best Storytelling: Is This Normal? and Appalacian Songcacthcer

Best Standup: Gabe Molinca: Horse Lawyer

Best Comedy: Jackie & Allison: Into the Multiverse

Best Ensemble: The Kobold Show!

Best Musical: The End of All Flesh

Best True Story: In the Unlikely Case of an Actual Emergency

Best Tragedy: Anti-Gone?

Best Play: Uncle Vanya, After Chekhov

Most Fringe: Three Can Keep a Secret

Best Clown: A Crucible: A Puritanical Celebration of Witches and Turkeys

Darkest Comedy: The Cruelty-Free Confessions of Hannah Blake

Biggest Box Office: Ayahuasca Inside Out

Spirit of the Festival: JJ Ivey

Hummingbird Favorite: Sivan Raz

Staff Choice: Stuck

Best Score: Jack of Hearts, Master of None

Best Solo Comedy: Love in the Time of Piñatas

The New York City Fringe Festival (formally the FRIGID Fringe Festival) is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. New York City Fringe is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and the United States Associate of Fringe Festivals (USAFF).

